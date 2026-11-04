Reusing network equipment together

Telekom Equipment Exchange (TEE) enables all national companies (NatCos) to centrally offer surplus or no-longer-needed network equipment, search for it specifically, and reuse it within the organization.

A real-world example shows that it works: A critical legacy system reported a fault on a Friday. Rather than waiting a long time for new spare parts, a suitable part was found through TEE at another NatCo and delivered immediately. This helped avoid downtime and keep the network stable. This approach strengthens not only the operational capability of critical networks but also our technical sovereignty. For technologies whose spare parts are barely produced anymore, reuse through internal networks helps ensure a reliable supply and strengthens the long-term viability of our network.

Group Technology developed TEE together with DT Technik and GNT. All DT NatCos were also involved. The team first created a process for exchanging components, then added procedures for testing, logistics, and customs. The digital solution came next: It provides centralized transparency into available inventory and is intended to replace email inquiries. The project illustrates how valuable and successful cross-functional international collaboration can be.

For example, Austria transferred Ciena units to Poland—equipment that was no longer in use there but was needed immediately elsewhere. Greece listed and sold used Ericsson equipment for responsible external resale. Slovakia and North Macedonia also sourced refurbished Nokia line cards and put them into operation quickly.

"With Telekom Equipment Exchange, we are leveraging our full scale for the first time, making hidden equipment visible and shareable across all NatCos. This strengthens our resilience—and helps ensure we can respond more quickly to demand, shortages, or even crises," explains Arash Ashouriha, Group Technology Officer.

Cost efficiency and climate neutrality

Traditionally, network components were often sold externally or recycled when they were no longer needed. Today, Telekom inspects and refurbishes working equipment for internal reuse. This saves resources and supports our goals for greater sustainability and climate action. By 2030, we aim to make nearly all IT and network components circular. This helps us save costs and support our climate-friendly goals.

Depending on the network component, reused network equipment costs up to 80 percent less than purchasing new equipment. This significantly reduces procurement costs. This creates a win-win situation: Units that provide equipment generate revenue and reduce e-waste, while receiving teams benefit from lower expenses. Reuse also significantly reduces the company's CO 2 emissions – because manufacturing has the greatest environmental impact. In this way, we make an important contribution to climate-neutral processes.

Despite the benefits, some processes and mechanisms still need to be optimized, and legal and regulatory issues, as well as the effort required for licenses and maintenance, need to be clarified. Careful documentation and verification of compatibility data are also essential for sustainable use.

Circular economy as a competitive advantage

It is clear that reusing network equipment is about more than costs. It changes how we view technology: away from disposable items and toward valuable economic assets with circular potential. This enables Telekom to maintain its digital infrastructure efficiently and sustainably while bringing together environmental and economic value—and creating a real competitive advantage for the future.