Deutsche Telekom booth attracted thousands

Front and center: artificial intelligence. That’s no surprise. Interest in AI continues to grow, at least as rapidly as the technology itself. This was also evident in the many discussions at the Telekom booth. Visitors from around the world got a closer look at the Magenta AI Call Assistant, AI integrated into smart glasses, the intelligent home, and the Telekom network. They also explored the future “Everywhere Network” and forward-looking topics like quantum communication and 6G. “For us, AI is not just a trade show exhibit. AI is embedded in our products, services, and even our network. This creates real value for both customers and businesses,” said Abdu Mudesir, Board Member for Product & Technology. “In Barcelona, we successfully demonstrated what Telekom is capable of and where we are heading technologically.”

In focus: the connection between humans and technology

The Telekom brand experience was designed to emphasize the connection between humans and technology. A six-meter-tall, iconic Telekom logo invited MWC attendees to explore this on its 1,000-square-meter exhibit space. Experts welcomed everyone, for the first time accompanied by a life-sized AI avatar. "Mia" responded to questions at the press of a button on an 86-inch screen, sharing information in five languages about exhibits, stage programs, and other details tied to the brand’s presentation. “With our brand presentation in Barcelona, we brought ‘MAGENTA AI AT SCALE. HUMAN AT HEART.’ to life. We show how artificial intelligence works on a large scale – and is consistently designed with humans in mind,” says Antje Hundhausen, who is responsible for brand experience at Deutsche Telekom and thus also for the brand presentation. “The space, the staging, and the digital experiences conveyed precisely this attitude: technology that inspires, provides orientation, and creates real added value. This is how a brand becomes an experience and AI becomes part of a holistic, distinctive experience.”

Strong interest in " hubraum " as well. The "tech incubator" of Deutsche Telekom supports entrepreneurs and startups. At the 4YFN (4 Years From Now) section, the team showcased ten startups along with their innovative solutions. The topics ranged from Quantum computer-resistant security systems and software for building robots to haptics in mobile phones, which make events like sports games tactile through vibrations, and a system that simulates the progression and impact of extreme weather events.