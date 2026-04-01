HR Factbook for the 2025 financial year
The HR Factbook 2025 provides a concise overview of the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom’s employees—and shows how transformation, technology, and corporate culture interact.
The HR Factbook 2025 provides a concise overview of the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom’s employees—and shows how transformation, technology, and corporate culture interact.
At its core are the people whose commitment, skills, and innovative strength drive the company’s success. Accompanied by an animation, key figures are brought to life, making the Group’s development easy to grasp at a glance. video
Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .