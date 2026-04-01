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HR Factbook for the 2025 financial year

1 min read

The HR Factbook 2025 provides a concise overview of the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom’s employees—and shows how transformation, technology, and corporate culture interact. 

HR Factbook for the 2025 financial year
2025 HR Factbook.

At its core are the people whose commitment, skills, and innovative strength drive the company’s success. Accompanied by an animation, key figures are brought to life, making the Group’s development easy to grasp at a glance. video

Some highlights from the HR Factbook 2025:

  • Around 198,000 employees worldwide across 34 countries
  • 77 percent of employees regularly use AI in their daily work
  • An average of 4.8 training days per employee
  • 23.7 percent digital experts within the Group
  • Revenue of 119.1 billion euros with increasing productivity per employee

Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .

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