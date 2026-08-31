High-resolution images are available on the following pages for download and free editorial use for coverage of our Group.
Technical service sets up a new WLAN router
Our technical service sets up a new WLAN router at the customer's location
Technical service checks the measurement results on a tablet
Setting up a WLAN router
Explanation of how to set up a WLAN router
Explanation of the measurement results
On-Site network measurement
Review of the measurement results
Setting up a new WLAN router
Network measurement in the living room
Conducting an on-site network measurement
Measurement at the connection point in the basement
Employees of our technical serivce
Returning to the vehicle after an appointment
Preparing for the next appointment at the service vehicle
Making a call before departure
In front of the entrance door
On the phone
For more complex concerns, the team helps one another
Working together to resolve your concern on the first contact whenever possible
During a consultation
At work in the service center
On this page, you'll find all the information about our customer service as well as ways for customers to contact us.