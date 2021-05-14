Closer to customers through Regiocenters: How can I help you?

When you call a service hotline, you usually don't know in advance where your call will end up: it could be anywhere in the country, sometimes somewhere in Europe - and at some companies, the person you speak with may even be in India. This can make it difficult to build a sense of closeness and connection. Since 2019, we have taken a different approach. That year, the first of what are now fourteen Regiocenters nationwide opened in Frankfurt.

No more transfers

From "Moin, moin" to "juten Tach" - when you call Deutsche Telekom, you'll usually be greeted in the local dialect. Your ways of contacting Deutsche Telekom remain unchanged, while routing ensures that your calls and chat messages reach the nearest Regiocenter.

There, service colleagues take care of the concerns of customers in "their" region. For example, the Regiocenter Frankfurt serves customers in the Rhine-Main area. All teams, from internal services and technical customer service to field service and Telekom Shops, bring together their expertise to avoid time-consuming transfers and resolve your concerns as directly as possible during the first contact.