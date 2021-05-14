Concierge Service: get help switching providers

Lower prices, better service, higher Bandwidth: Even though nearly every household in Germany has a landline connection, there are good reasons to switch providers. So what still holds many potential Telekom customers back? "The effort involved and the concern that something could go wrong," says André Bopp, who is responsible for provider switching in Service. The transfer of the phone number and line must be coordinated with the current provider at the end of the contract term. This makes the process complex, and because of the contract terms, it can take up to six months.

One personal contact from start to finish

André Bopp used a survey through Telekom Ideenschmiede to take a closer look at what customers expect from Telekom as their new provider. He is now putting those insights into practice with the newly developed Concierge-Service: Customers are assigned personal contacts from their region, who can be reached by email, phone, and text message. They provide proactive, tailored updates from the initial consultation, immediately after the order is received, through to the first bill. They also share all necessary details with the other teams involved in the switching process. "Personal contacts have been available for some time, but they could only be reached by text message. If a customer chose another way to get in touch, the personal approach did not work." The Concierge-Service is different in this respect, too. "Here, four people form what is known as a table group. If a personal contact is unavailable, someone else who can provide the right information steps in."