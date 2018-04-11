Digital Swiss Army Knife

What is it about?

Our service technicians complete around 40,000 assignments nationwide, including 30,000 on-site customer visits. Anything that helps our field-service technicians move forward more quickly is valuable. That is why we have developed specialized Apps: With "Mighty-Office", for example, our technicians can view more than 500,000 technical locations, such as main distribution frames, cable distribution points, and multifunction cabinets, including directions. With the "Mess-App", they can test customers’ phone and internet connections, check line values and DSL parameters, or review call forwarding. This App alone helps our technicians handle approximately 15,000 customer requests more quickly each day.

How far have we come?

In 2015, we equipped all service technicians with smartphones and introduced the first Apps. Today, we have the right Apps for seven different tasks: Alongside "Mess-App" and "Mighty-Office", there is also "Auftrags-App", which gives our technicians easy access to job and circuit data, allowing them to handle the entire job through the app. Once a task is complete, a look at the map shows where the next customer appointment is scheduled. Using the so-called „Courtesy Call“, technicians can place a call directly through the app to let customers know about their visit.

How does this benefit customers?

With their wide range of functions - much like a Swiss Army knife - our field-service Apps are an important building block in our goal of providing quality service. They make work easier, more efficient, and more convenient for our field teams, reduce administrative tasks, and help us respond to customer requests more quickly.