Our chatbot is here to help around the clock

What is it about?

The digital assistant "Frag Magenta" supports Telekom customers with many service requests on the website, in the MeinMagenta App, and through the WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat messaging channels. This helps people looking for assistance get answers quickly. With support from their digital colleague, employees can focus more on complex issues. If the chatbot has not resolved a request satisfactorily, customers can continue chatting with a service professional. Frag Magenta then provides the employee with the chat transcript and a summary, so they immediately know what the request is about.

Where are we today?

At first, the chatbot could only answer simple questions about phone, internet, or TV issues. It now uses significantly more artificial intelligence and continues to evolve. It can now help with more than 380 different requests, including moving, new offers, questions about bills or devices, and service issues. For example, it automatically tests connections and restarts them when needed.

It can even access individual data from existing customers that is stored with Deutsche Telekom - of course, only after a successful login. This allows it to handle customer requests such as:

Viewing and downloading mobile bills or itemized call records from the past 18 months

Changing the bank account details for a mobile plan

Checking order and delivery status

At the service hotline, "Frag Magenta" can also be activated by voice. It handles callers who previously reported a landline outage in the voice menu or have questions about their bill. The Digital Assistant also understands people’s natural language over the phone. For example, for account details, it recognizes "fifty-five" just as well as "five, five" or "four zeros," instead of "zero, zero, zero, zero," etc.

Since fall 2023, "Frag Magenta Voice" has been available as an intelligent voice portal at the mobile hotline. There, customers can freely state their request in natural language - as in the chat.

To understand the nuances of customer statements and provide context-based responses, Frag Magenta already makes extensive use of Generative AI.

What do customers get from it?

Personal contact in customer service is and will remain the key difference in delivering high-quality service. Telekom will continue to stand by that in the future. Chatbots are a valuable addition, however, because customers now expect answers to their questions around the clock. The Digital Assistant’s contribution to a positive customer experience is reflected not only in surveys, but also in its acceptance: In 2024, "Frag Magenta" handled nearly 10 million customer conversations. The chatbot resolves more than one-third of requests immediately. In all other cases - and whenever customers prefer - human advisors take over and continue the conversation seamlessly.

By the way: According to an independent analysis by CHIP, "Frag Magenta" is again among the leading digital assistants in the telecommunications industry in 2025. This marks the seventh time it has been recognized in different tests as a leading digital assistant.

You can access the digital chatbot directly here: Frag Magenta.