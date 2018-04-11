The Phone Joker

Mr. Spors, with the callback service, you have made a heartfelt wish come true for many customers: no longer having to wait on hold or explain the same issue repeatedly to different representatives. How does it work?

Everyone wants their issue resolved easily and without long wait times. With more than 220,000 customer contacts each day, we now give our customers the option to reconnect with the representative they previously discussed their concern with. And with the personal callback service, we introduced an early offering in the German market. More precisely, there are two callback options: the traditional callback service is available when a customer contacts us for the first time. It is offered through the voice portal or online for customer inquiries after a certain wait time. If the announced wait time is too long, customers can use the voice menu to request a callback to the number they previously provided. Online, this works through the so-called "Red Button". Customers decide for themselves whether they want to wait or receive a callback.

And the second callback service?

Customers can use the "Personal Callback Service" within 28 days of their first contact. After the call, they receive an SMS letting them know that, if they wish, the same advisor they just spoke with will call them back. Once customers have "selected" this option by calling 0800 33 01000, they know: I will receive a callback from my personal advisor within around 60 minutes. We currently offer this service between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.