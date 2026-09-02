5G speed enables near-real-time data communication

How fast is 5G?

5G significantly improves mobile internet. For a long time, LTE was the fastest available mobile technology, enabling a maximum Data rate of up to 300 megabits per second (Mbps). LTE remains available to consumers even after the introduction of 5G.

Speed is considered a benchmark for a wireless network's performance and is also known as Bandwidth, data transmission rate, Data rate, or connection speed. It refers to the amount of digital data exchanged over a channel between two devices within a given period.

At IFA 2018, Telekom tested a 5G network in live operation. A speed of three Gigabits per second was measured. Under ideal conditions, 5G speeds could reach up to ten Gbit/s in the future. That is a twentyfold increase.

A simple example shows how fast ten Gbit/s really is: Downloading the contents of a DVD (4.7 GB) over a DSL connection with a Bandwidth of 50 Mbit/s takes a user about 13 minutes. Under ideal conditions, a 5G-enabled smartphone or laptop could download the contents of an entire DVD over a mobile 5G data connection in four seconds.

However, 5G technology is about more than speed alone. Availability and reliability are also key factors.

Low Latency as a requirement for many applications

Latency refers to the specific time it takes for an individual user action on a mobile device to trigger a subsequent response, or ping, on another device.

Teleoperated driving illustrates the importance of a low-latency, high-performance 5G network: Telekom's network can ensure that large volumes of data are transmitted virtually in real time from the vehicle to a remotely located driver's station. This makes it possible to reliably control vehicles from a distance.

Very short network response times also enable genuine communication between connected machines and devices for the first time, for example in Industry 4.0 and medicine.

Virtual reality is also possible with LTE, but the potential of 5G and edge computing makes it far better and more immersive.

Intelligent machines communicate in real time

Average latency in the LTE network is around 50 milliseconds. 5G significantly improves latency and data rates. In laboratory tests, researchers even achieved a record value of one millisecond. The goal is to consistently ensure the rapid response times of 5G.

Reliable Latency and high connection speeds play a key role in connecting intelligent devices in Industry 4.0. What matters here is guaranteed response times, not one-time peak performance. Faster data transmission with 5G, combined with artificial intelligence and edge computing, will enable reliable communication between machines and automated, autonomous production.

5G-based connectivity is becoming an important component of industrial digitalization. By providing virtual network layers, mobile robots can be deployed flexibly and efficiently in cost-effective production, based on specific requirements.

Data communication based on 5G speed will play a key role in many use cases in the future.