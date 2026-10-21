Extensive 5G geographic coverage across Germany

At around 90%, Telekom provides 5G coverage across a larger share of Germany’s land area than any other provider. Depending on the provider, its lead over competitors ranges from around 10 to 13 percentage points. This is shown by data from the Gigabit register* of the Federal Network Agency. With LTE, Telekom already covers more than 92% of Germany’s land area. Voice services are available across around 99% of the country’s land area.

Good to know: Area coverage and population coverage

Population coverage shows how many people have access to the 5G network. Area coverage, on the other hand, describes what percentage of the country’s total land area has 5G coverage. The two figures are not the same: Most people live in cities and densely populated regions, while large parts of Germany consist of rural and sparsely populated areas.

Telekom provides both:

• more than 99 percent 5G population coverage

• around 90 percent 5G area coverage

This means Telekom reaches nearly everyone where they live while also providing strong 5G coverage across the country.

Ahead in 330 of 400 districts and independent cities

Data from the Federal Network Agency shows the strength of Telekom’s network with the latest mobile standard not only nationwide, but also regionally: Telekom is ahead in 5G area coverage in 330 of 400 districts and independent cities—more than 80 percent.

Top 20 counties and independent cities with the largest lead over competitors

Rank County/ independent city 5G geographic coverage - Telekom 5G geographic coverage - next-best competitor Lead over competitors (percentage points) 1 Hochsauerlandkreis 87.5 % VF: 49.1 % 38.4 2 Siegen-Wittgenstein 87.7 % VF: 50.0 % 37.7 3 Mittenberg 84.7 % TF: 47.2 % 37.5 4 Aschaffenburg 89.3 % VF: 52.9 % 36.4 5 Marburg-Biedenkopf 85.9 % VF: 54.2 % 31.7 6 Oberbergischer Kreis 94.0 % TF: 63.2 % 30.8 7 Gießen 94.0 % TF: 64.7 % 29.3 8 Werra-Meißner District 86,7 % TF: 57,8 % 28,9 9 Kusel 89,1 % TF: 61,5 % 27,7 10 Olpe 85,4 % VF: 57,9 % 27,5 11 Waldeck-Frankenberg 78,7 % VF: 51,4 % 27,3 12 Lahn-Dill District 87,9 % TF: 62,0 % 25,9 13 Main-Kinzig District 86,5 % TF: 60,8 % 25,7 14 Saarpfalz District 92,6 % VF: 67,6 % 25,0 15 Rheingau-Taunus District 81.8 % TF: 57.1 % 24.7 16 Main-Spessart 78.7 % TF: 54.2 % 24.5 17 Ahrweiler 86.2 % TF: 61.8 % 24.5 18 Aschaffenburg, independent city 98.8 % VF: 74.5 % 24.3 19 Northeim 82.9 % TF: 59.0 % 23.8 20 Hersfeld-Rotenburg 85.6 % TF: 62.0 % 23.7

VF = Vodafone, TF = Telefónica

Providing coverage across large areas is especially challenging

Reliable mobile coverage across large areas presents particular challenges for network operators. Forests, low mountain ranges, valleys, and sparsely populated regions are more difficult to serve technically than densely built-up areas. Around 30 percent of Germany's land area is forested, and about 6.5 percent is protected. In many of these areas, new mobile network sites are only possible to a limited extent or after lengthy procedures.

New mobile network sites there often require extensive planning and permitting procedures. Connecting them to power and Optical fiber can also be significantly more complex. At the same time, these regions are important to many people—for living, working, commuting, traveling, and recreational activities.

That is why Telekom continues to expand its Überall-Netz. Network quality should be available not only in cities, but also on hiking trails, rural roads, rail lines, and in rural regions.

Expansion toward nationwide coverage continues

By 2030, the company aims to increase area coverage by another four percentage points. That equals around 6,178 square miles of additional coverage—roughly the size of Schleswig-Holstein or more than two million soccer fields.

To achieve this, Telekom invests consistently in network infrastructure. In 2025 alone, around 1,000 new mobile sites went live. At the same time, existing sites are continuously modernized, antennas are optimized, and fiber connections are expanded. As a result, network performance continues to improve.

Recognized for network quality in Germany

With around 36,500 mobile sites, Telekom has Germany's largest mobile network and receives high marks in independent network tests and user measurements. Telekom has been recognized in mobile network tests by Connect, CHIP, COMPUTER BILD, and IMTEST, among others. In the first half of 2026, it also won all eleven Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for mobile services awarded in Germany.**

European leader in consistent mobile performance

Telekom also leads in the European comparison: At the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™, the Telekom mobile network was recognized as Europe’s „Most Consistent Mobile Network“ for the first half of 2026. Compared with more than 120 mobile providers, Telekom ranked first for consistency in measured mobile performance. The award shows that the network is not only fast under ideal conditions, but also reliably delivers strong performance in everyday life.

The network for everyday life

Whether you’re on a video call, streaming on the go, navigating country roads, or sharing photos from a day out: Telekom’s Everywhere Network keeps you better connected.

*The analyses are based on mobile network coverage data published by network operators in the Federal Network Agency’s Gigabit Register. They take into account the currently available data on 5G and LTE coverage in Germany at the federal, district, and transportation route levels (data as of June 2026). For more information: gigabitgrundbuch.bund.de

** The Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ are based on data from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® from the first half of 2026. All rights reserved.