1. Trenching gets Optical fiber underground faster.
In short videos, we explain how fiber rollout works and how Optical fiber reaches your home.
2. How the splice-patch assembly carrier makes it easier to test lines.
3. Speed-Net conduit bundles for fast fiber rollout.
4. The Router is at the heart of Wi-Fi.
5. What's inside a network cable.
6. Wi-Fi optimization with mesh technology.
7. At the end of the Optical fiber connection is the ONT (Optical Network Termination).
8. A look at the technology behind the fiber-optic subscriber connection outlet.
9. What fiber-optic patch cables are used for.
10. Fiber hub in a multifamily building.
11. What exactly is a network distribution cabinet?
12. Splice closures connect optical fibers.
13. Mini cables between the fiber distribution cabinet and the Telekom operations site.
14. How Optical fiber gets from the distribution cabinet into the building.
15. When conduits are installed for Optical fiber.
16. What exactly is a cable crossover frame?
17. What does a Telekom cable vault look like?
18. How Optical fiber gets through the exterior wall.
19. Main distribution frames are more than the switching centers of the past.
20. What indoor fiber-optic cables do in apartment buildings.
21. Optical fiber floor distributors on every floor.
22. Pneumatic mole – to protect your front yard.
23. The Optical Line Termination (OLT) is a key component.