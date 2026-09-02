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How fiber rollout works

Fiber rollout explained in videos
© Deutsche Telekom AG/Carsten Rentz

In short videos, we explain how fiber rollout works and how Optical fiber reaches your home.

1. Trenching gets Optical fiber underground faster.

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2. How the splice-patch assembly carrier makes it easier to test lines.

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3. Speed-Net conduit bundles for fast fiber rollout. 

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4. The Router is at the heart of Wi-Fi.

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 5. What's inside a network cable.

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6. Wi-Fi optimization with mesh technology.

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7. At the end of the Optical fiber connection is the ONT (Optical Network Termination).

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8. A look at the technology behind the fiber-optic subscriber connection outlet. 

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9. What fiber-optic patch cables are used for. 

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10. Fiber hub in a multifamily building.

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11. What exactly is a network distribution cabinet? 

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12. Splice closures connect optical fibers. 

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13. Mini cables between the fiber distribution cabinet and the Telekom operations site.

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14. How Optical fiber gets from the distribution cabinet into the building. 

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15. When conduits are installed for Optical fiber. 

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16. What exactly is a cable crossover frame? 

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17. What does a Telekom cable vault look like?

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18. How Optical fiber gets through the exterior wall. 

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19. Main distribution frames are more than the switching centers of the past. 

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20. What indoor fiber-optic cables do in apartment buildings. 

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21. Optical fiber floor distributors on every floor. 

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22. Pneumatic mole – to protect your front yard. 

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23. The Optical Line Termination (OLT) is a key component. 

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