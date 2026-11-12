Is cable internet as good as Optical fiber?

Good to knowHere, by Optical fiber we mean FTTH (Fiber to the home)—a connection in which Optical fiber runs all the way to the building or apartment. In Germany, cable internet generally uses what are known as HFC networks (Hybrid Fiber Coax). In these networks, Optical fiber runs to a nearby network node, while the final stretch to the building is provided via a copper-based coaxial cable.

Cable internet works - today

Modern cable networks support high download speeds. As a result, many households use cable internet for streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, or working from home. If you are generally happy with your connection, you may wonder:

"Why should I change anything if my cable connection works well today?"

The key question, then, is not whether cable internet works. For most people, it still works satisfactorily today. Instead, it is about the differences in upload speeds, capacity reserves, network architecture, and long-term development.

More than a question of download speed

When comparing internet connections, much of the focus is on download speeds: 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps. If you already get speeds like these, it is understandable to wonder what additional benefits Optical fiber can offer. Maximum download speed alone provides only part of the answer.

At first glance, cable and Optical fiber plans can seem similar when it comes to download speeds today. The difference is often more noticeable for uploads. Cable plans are generally designed with a strong focus on downloads. From a technical standpoint, Optical fiber supports significantly higher upload speeds—how much is available depends on the plan you choose.

This matters for video calls, cloud backups, and large file transfers, among other things. If you mainly stream and download data, you may barely notice this difference today. If you regularly send large amounts of data or run multiple uploads at the same time, you are more likely to notice it.

Requirements are changing

Ten years ago, many households' digital routines looked different. Video conferencing and cloud services played a smaller role, high-definition streaming was less common, and far fewer devices were online all the time. Today, many of these applications run simultaneously.

It is not possible to reliably predict which applications will be common in ten or twenty years. However, access infrastructure is used over long periods of time. That is why, in addition to your current needs, it is worth considering the performance your connection can still provide in the future.

Network architectures differ

Cable networks are known as hybrid fiber-coax networks. A large part of the network already consists of Optical fiber, but data is transmitted to households over copper-based coaxial cables on the final stretch. Within a network segment, several connections share the available capacity, similar to a shared connection. When many people use a lot of Bandwidth at the same time, such as during evening peak hours, the speeds you can actually achieve may therefore vary.

FTTH stands for "Fiber To The Home" and provides substantial technical headroom because Optical fiber reaches all the way to the building or into your home. This allows capacity to be expanded over the long term without relying on coaxial cable for the final stretch.

Optical fiber also transmits data using light and is not susceptible to electromagnetic interference along the fiber route. HFC networks transmit signals electrically over the coaxial section and use additional active components. This can introduce other sources of interference.

The real question

If you're happy with your cable connection today, you're not wrong to feel that way. But when deciding about Optical fiber, consider not only your service today, but also what lies ahead. Choosing Optical fiber means choosing stability, greater technical headroom, stronger upload capabilities, and infrastructure with a long-term outlook.

That's why these two statements aren't necessarily opposites: "My cable internet works great today" and "An Optical fiber connection can still make sense." Both can be true at the same time.

In short

Cable internet can deliver high speeds today and meet the needs of many households. Still, FTTH and HFC differ in their network architecture and technical capacity reserves.

• With HFC, the final stretch still uses coaxial cables, which have physical limitations.

• FTTH offers substantial capacity reserves and can technically support significantly higher upload speeds.

• With any connection, actual performance also depends on your plan, network utilization, home network, device, and online service.

• That is why your decision depends on your current needs and your long-term outlook.

Cable can work well today. Optical fiber still offers greater technical capacity reserves for the future. One does not make your satisfaction today any less valid, and the other does not make a long-term decision unnecessary.

Further information• Telekom: Plans and availability

• Telekom: Optical fiber expansion