Is switching to Optical fiber really that much work?

Getting connected and switching providers are two different things

When switching to Optical fiber, you need to distinguish between two processes: First, the technical connection needs to be installed or activated. Second, your existing internet contract needs to end and you need to sign up for an Optical fiber contract.

If Optical fiber is already available at your address and the connection outlet has already been installed in your home, the main steps are usually placing the order, coordinating the activation date, and setting up the router. If the building still needs to be connected, construction work, on-site appointments, and the property owner's consent may also be required.

If the Optical fiber connection is already in place

Start with an availability check. Check not only whether Optical fiber service is generally available. It is also important to find out whether a building connection is already in place, whether the apartment has an Optical fiber outlet, and which plan you can actually order.

You can then order the plan you want from Telekom. If you switch to Telekom from another provider, you can indicate a provider switch when placing your order. In this case, Telekom will handle canceling your current internet contract. The cancellation process will not begin until the installation date for the new Optical fiber outlet has been confirmed.

For this reason, you should not cancel your current connection yourself too soon. Otherwise, coordinating the timing may be more difficult. You may also need to consider additional services or rented equipment separately.

You need a suitable Router to use the service. You may be able to continue using an existing device, but it must be compatible with the Optical fiber connection. You should also decide early where to place the Optical fiber outlet or the Router.

If the building still needs to be connected

In this case, the switch involves more than a new contract. First, the Optical fiber line must be installed up to the building. It must then be routed into the house and, depending on the building, all the way to the apartment.

For rental apartments, you generally need the owner's approval. For single-family and multi-family homes, the building entry point, cable route, and installation location must also be clarified.

The cable route must be prepared in advance. Clarify early on whether additional work is needed for drilling or installing additional cable ducts. You can find more information about preparing your Optical fiber connection on the Telekom help page „Glasfaser-Anschluss vorbereiten“.

The amount of construction work required can vary. Sometimes, only a few steps are needed. In other cases, cable routes need to be prepared or installed in the building. Costs also cannot be stated as a flat rate. They depend, among other things, on the expansion area, the building design, and the specific offer.

What can you prepare before switching providers?

Before placing your order, it helps to review this quick checklist:

Check availability and the status of network expansion at your address.

Find out the term and notice period of your current contract.

Have your customer number and, if applicable, phone number ready for your order.

Check whether your current Router is compatible.

Choose a suitable location for the Optical fiber outlet and Router.

If you rent your home, clarify whether you need the owner's consent.

Review the one-time costs, discounts, and promotional terms in the specific offer.

In short

If the fiber-optic connection is already in place, switching providers is often manageable. The key organizational step is coordinating your old contract, new provider, and activation date.

If the building still needs to be connected or the cable route prepared, additional construction work may be required. So the key question is not only: "How do I switch providers?" but also: "How far along is fiber-optic network expansion at my address?"

The right connection depends on your actual needs and how you plan to use it in the future. Compare prices over the full contract term. In addition to download speeds, upload speeds, stability, Latency, and simultaneous use also matter. The effort involved depends on whether Optical fiber is already available or the building still needs to be connected. Check availability, contract terms, costs, and promotional deadlines before placing your order.

Further information• Telekom: Plans and availability

• Telekom: Optical fiber rollout

• Information about installing the Optical fiber connection in your living spaces

• Telekom: Provider switching

• Telekom: Optical fiber connection for property owners

• Telekom Help: Prepare your connection

• Telekom Help: Compatible Routers