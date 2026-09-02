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Memberships and collaborations

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Lobbying expenditures in 2024 in accordance with applicable transparency requirements.

Area covered by the reporting requirement

Lobbying expenditures (2024)

Relevant transparency requirement, including details of the legal requirements and the applicable definition of lobbying expenditures

Deutsche Telekom AG / German Bundestag and Federal Government

2,023,924
EUR *) [1]

Act Introducing a Lobby Register for the Representation of Interests vis-à-vis the German Bundestag and the Federal Government [Lobby Register Act – LobbyRG]) [6]

Deutsche Telekom AG / Baden-Württemberg State Parliament and State Government

71,000 EUR*) [2]

Act on a Transparency Register
(Transparency Register Act – TRegG) [7]
 

Deutsche Telekom AG / Bavarian State Parliament and Bavarian State Government

110,000 EUR*) [3]

Bavarian Lobbying Register Act
(BayLobbyRG) [8]
 

Deutsche Telekom AG / European Parliament and European Commission

1,700,000 EUR *) [4]

Interinstitutional Agreement of 20 May 2021 between the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission on a mandatory transparency register [9]

T-Mobile USA / US Federal Government

10,020,000 USD *) [5]

Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) [10]

1) Lobbying Register
2) Baden-Württemberg State Parliament
3) Bavarian State Parliament
4) Transparency Register
5) United States Senate Lobbying Disclosure
6) Bundestag
7) Baden-Württemberg State Parliament
8) Bavarian State Chancellery
9) EUR-Lex
10) Lobbying Disclosure Act Guidance

* The various disclosures are not directly comparable, as they are based on the applicable legal requirements in each case. Where lobbying expenditures must be reported as a range under the requirements of the relevant registers, the upper end of the range is reported.