Memberships and collaborations
Lobbying expenditures in 2024 in accordance with applicable transparency requirements.
Lobbying expenditures in 2024 in accordance with applicable transparency requirements.
|
Area covered by the reporting requirement
|
Lobbying expenditures (2024)
|
Relevant transparency requirement, including details of the legal requirements and the applicable definition of lobbying expenditures
|
Deutsche Telekom AG / German Bundestag and Federal Government
|
2,023,924
|
Act Introducing a Lobby Register for the Representation of Interests vis-à-vis the German Bundestag and the Federal Government [Lobby Register Act – LobbyRG]) [6]
|
Deutsche Telekom AG / Baden-Württemberg State Parliament and State Government
|
71,000 EUR*) [2]
|
Act on a Transparency Register
|
Deutsche Telekom AG / Bavarian State Parliament and Bavarian State Government
|
110,000 EUR*) [3]
|
Bavarian Lobbying Register Act
|
Deutsche Telekom AG / European Parliament and European Commission
|
1,700,000 EUR *) [4]
|
Interinstitutional Agreement of 20 May 2021 between the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission on a mandatory transparency register [9]
|
T-Mobile USA / US Federal Government
|
10,020,000 USD *) [5]
|
Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) [10]
1) Lobbying Register
2) Baden-Württemberg State Parliament
3) Bavarian State Parliament
4) Transparency Register
5) United States Senate Lobbying Disclosure
6) Bundestag
7) Baden-Württemberg State Parliament
8) Bavarian State Chancellery
9) EUR-Lex
10) Lobbying Disclosure Act Guidance
* The various disclosures are not directly comparable, as they are based on the applicable legal requirements in each case. Where lobbying expenditures must be reported as a range under the requirements of the relevant registers, the upper end of the range is reported.