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Optical fiber partnerships in network expansion

4 min read

Germany needs fast, reliable, future-ready digital infrastructure. This applies equally to industry, public administration, and private households. In fixed networks, connections based on Optical fiber technology are the right choice.
By 2030, Telekom aims to provide up to 25 million households and businesses in Germany with a fiber-optic connection (FTTH, Fiber to the home). It provides reliable Gigabit Bandwidth and enables participation in digital transformation.

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This is a task for generations. An infrastructure project that no network operator can accomplish alone. That’s why Telekom works with other companies to create more Optical fiber connections. These partnerships make an essential contribution to Germany’s digital transformation. The idea behind every Optical fiber partnership: Partners can benefit from each other’s strengths, allowing synergies to reach their full potential. Expansion progresses more efficiently. Each partnership is therefore a step toward more Optical fiber for Germany. Put simply: In network partnerships for Optical fiber expansion, one plus one adds up to more than two. 

Telekom’s expansion strategy

When expanding the fiber-optic network in Germany, Telekom relies on three pillars: 

  • Self-funded expansion
  • Publicly funded expansion
  • Expansion through partnerships

More than 20 partnerships established across Germany show that partnerships are an important part of the expansion strategy. In 2023, one in four connected households was already reached through partnerships. 

In this context, an expansion partnership means that Telekom builds and/or operates regionally limited parts of its broadband network together with partners. These partners may be large companies or locally operating municipal utilities. All parties benefit from these partnerships: Cooperation partners achieve higher network utilization, while Telekom expands its reach. Above all, customers benefit by gaining access to a broader Optical fiber product portfolio. 

Every partnership is unique

Colleagues from the broadband cooperation team welcome another partnership.
Colleagues from the broadband cooperation team welcome another partnership. © Bernd Schoelzchen, Städtische Werke Netz + Service GmbH

There are many types of partnerships, and they vary accordingly. Each partnership takes regional circumstances into account and negotiates them (Contact Telekom's broadband partnership team). Shared goals and working together on equal footing are especially important.  

Despite local differences, partnerships can be grouped into different models. The so-called Fiber platforms are particularly common. In this model, Telekom partners with local utility providers and companies. The partners build the passive network, and Telekom then operates it as an active network. The network can also be operated by additional local telecommunications providers alongside Telekom. This is known as a Fiber Platform with multiple active network operators . A partnership is also possible under subsidized operator models.

In Public-Private-Partnerships, Telekom works with an entire regional alliance. One example is the Gigabit Region Stuttgart, which includes 179 cities and municipalities. Here, Telekom expands the network itself and also works with municipal utilities. This gives all participating municipalities a partner for comprehensive coverage. 

Joint Ventures are another form of partnership. In this model, Telekom and a partner establish a joint network expansion company. The new company operates independently and helps accelerate fiber expansion through its work. Telekom has established two Joint Ventures: Glasfaser Nordwest, which Telekom founded jointly with EWE, is bringing the network of the future to northwestern Germany. GlasfaserPlus, which Telekom founded with Australian investor IFM, is expanding primarily in rural areas nationwide.

Network expansion partnerships make an important contribution toward the goal of providing everyone in Germany with high-speed internet by 2030. We already work with partners in many cities and regions today.  

Telekom's FTTH partnerships, as of September 9, 2025. 
Telekom's FTTH partnerships, as of September 9, 2025. © Deutsche Telekom

Telekom Fiber Platform partnerships (as of September 30, 2024): 

  1. Münster
  2. Kassel
  3. Bochum
  4. Regensburg
  5. Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim
  6. Garbsen
  7. Coburg
  8. Filderstadt
  9. Sindelfingen
  10. Bietigheim-Bissingen 
  11. Schweinfurt
  12. Westerwald
  13. Bayerisch Schwaben
  14. Hückeswagen & Wipperfürth
  15. Weilheim in Oberbayern
  16. Weinstadt
  17. Nürtingen
  18. Rügen
  19. Feuchtwangen  

Non-discriminatory network access through Open Access 

Whether Telekom builds the network itself or works through partnerships, all other market participants can also access the network alongside Telekom and its respective partner company and offer their products to customers, on fair, standard market terms. This principle is known as “Open Access” and provides nondiscriminatory access for operators that are not involved in building the network themselves. The Wholesale principle supports this approach. Competitors enter into agreements with Telekom that govern both the shared use of the Telekom network in a specific area and the purchase of network services. This expands competitors’ market reach and enables them to offer their products to more customers. Telekom also benefits from higher network utilization. 

Wholesale partners can include national companies such as Vodafone, Telefónica, and 1&1, as well as regional network operators such as NetCologne and around 30 other Carriers. This principle also works in the other direction, with Telekom purchasing network capacity from its competitors when they also offer their networks on a nondiscriminatory basis in line with the Open Access principle. This is known as Wholebuy. For a successful Wholebuy partnership, technical and process-related factors must align in addition to reaching a commercial agreement. 

Optical fiber partnerships as a future model for expansion

We believe that digitalization is a team sport. No one can do it alone. Every partnership in Optical fiber expansion is a meaningful step toward greater participation and a signal for Germany's digitalization. At Telekom, we believe partnerships must be designed to give customers lasting network access and allow all parties to purchase services under fair, nondiscriminatory terms. Together, partners help ensure that even more people can take part.

Telekom's Optical fiber network in Germany

Telekom's Optical fiber network in Germany is extensive. Today, the core network spans more than 750,000 kilometers and is entirely based on Optical fiber. Around 8.4 million households already have FTTH, meaning Optical fiber all the way into the home. More than 36 million households on the Telekom network can subscribe to speeds of up to 100 Mbps or more today. All-Optical fiber lines (FTTH), with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, remain the target infrastructure for every household. Telekom's next milestone is to make more than 10 million FTTH connections available by the end of 2024.

Maasewerd Lena

Corporate Communications

lena.maasewerd@telekom.de +49 170 4479192 vCard Maasewerd Lena on LinkedIn
Image:Maasewerd Lena