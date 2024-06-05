Optical fiber partnerships in network expansion

Telekom Fiber Platform partnerships (as of September 30, 2024):

Non-discriminatory network access through Open Access

Whether Telekom builds the network itself or works through partnerships, all other market participants can also access the network alongside Telekom and its respective partner company and offer their products to customers, on fair, standard market terms. This principle is known as “Open Access” and provides nondiscriminatory access for operators that are not involved in building the network themselves. The Wholesale principle supports this approach. Competitors enter into agreements with Telekom that govern both the shared use of the Telekom network in a specific area and the purchase of network services. This expands competitors’ market reach and enables them to offer their products to more customers. Telekom also benefits from higher network utilization.

Wholesale partners can include national companies such as Vodafone, Telefónica, and 1&1, as well as regional network operators such as NetCologne and around 30 other Carriers. This principle also works in the other direction, with Telekom purchasing network capacity from its competitors when they also offer their networks on a nondiscriminatory basis in line with the Open Access principle. This is known as Wholebuy. For a successful Wholebuy partnership, technical and process-related factors must align in addition to reaching a commercial agreement.

Optical fiber partnerships as a future model for expansion

We believe that digitalization is a team sport. No one can do it alone. Every partnership in Optical fiber expansion is a meaningful step toward greater participation and a signal for Germany's digitalization. At Telekom, we believe partnerships must be designed to give customers lasting network access and allow all parties to purchase services under fair, nondiscriminatory terms. Together, partners help ensure that even more people can take part.

Telekom's Optical fiber network in Germany

Telekom's Optical fiber network in Germany is extensive. Today, the core network spans more than 750,000 kilometers and is entirely based on Optical fiber. Around 8.4 million households already have FTTH, meaning Optical fiber all the way into the home. More than 36 million households on the Telekom network can subscribe to speeds of up to 100 Mbps or more today. All-Optical fiber lines (FTTH), with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, remain the target infrastructure for every household. Telekom's next milestone is to make more than 10 million FTTH connections available by the end of 2024.