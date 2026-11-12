What does Optical fiber really cost?

When comparing plans, it is not just the monthly base price that matters. Optical fiber can offer faster download speeds and especially high upload speeds. This is important when multiple people are streaming, video conferencing, gaming, or sending large files at the same time. Whether Optical fiber is worth it ultimately depends on your needs. A fair comparison therefore considers both the actual total cost and the performance you need every day.

How to compare total costs

A meaningful price comparison considers the entire minimum contract term. This includes, for example, promotional months, the regular price that follows, and any costs or credits for an Optical fiber Router—whether you buy or rent it. Additional services such as phone or TV should also be included in the comparison.

You should consider these costs and services• Total price over the minimum contract term

• Monthly price after the promotional period ends

• Possible activation and shipping charges

• Purchase or rental of a router

• Costs for the building connection if it is not covered as part of the standard expansion

• Possible additional work for extra cable routes or a different outlet location

• Included services and the Bandwidth you actually need

Optical fiber: Plans from basic to premium

An Optical fiber connection gives you flexibility: You don't automatically have to choose the fastest and most expensive plan. Telekom offers different speed tiers, so you can match your connection to your individual needs. For a smaller household, an affordable entry-level plan may be all you need. But if you frequently upload large amounts of data or use many applications at the same time, a higher speed is a good choice.

What does the building connection cost at your address?

In many planned Telekom expansion areas, Telekom covers the cost of the building connection when you sign up for an Optical fiber plan at the same time. The Telekom availability check shows whether this arrangement applies to a specific address.

Different terms may apply to new builds, individual connections outside a planned expansion area, or orders placed later. Special construction requirements may also make additional work necessary. That is why it is not possible to say generally that a building connection is always free or will later cost a specific flat rate. What matters are the terms for your specific address and the work required there.

The right place for the Optical fiber outlet

With standard installation, the Optical fiber outlet is installed in a single-family home up to three meters from where the line enters the home. In apartment buildings, it is likewise located up to three meters from where the line enters the apartment. If there is no power outlet there, the outlet can be installed free of charge up to six meters away in an apartment building.

A different location for the Optical fiber outlet is also possible during the initial installation. Installation is free if the cable from the Optical fiber connection point to the outlet is no longer than 20 meters and the cable route has already been prepared. This includes openings through walls and ceilings, as well as fully installed cable routing, such as cable ducts or conduits.

Before your installation appointment, consider where you want the Optical fiber outlet and Router to be located. This gives you enough time to prepare the cable route if needed and make the most of your preferred appointment.

Check your existing hardware

For an FTTH connection, where Optical fiber runs all the way into your building, you need a compatible Router with an integrated Optical fiber modem or a separate Optical fiber modem. You can continue using some existing Routers with this type of modem. However, not every existing device can continue to be used with the new connection. That’s why you should check compatibility before placing your order. If you can keep using your existing hardware, you save money. On the other hand, a new Router is worthwhile if your current model slows down your home network or lacks the features you need. What matters is not the brand, but whether the device fits your connection and your needs.

When can Optical fiber initially be more expensive?• An existing legacy contract is especially affordable.

• You need a new Router or an additional Optical fiber modem.

• Your preferred outlet location requires more work inside the building than usual.

• A competitor offers substantial discounts for a limited time.

• A higher-performance plan is being compared with a lower-tier plan.

When the price can still be worth it

A higher price is not automatically a disadvantage if you need the additional performance. Faster upload speeds can noticeably improve video conferencing, cloud work, and data backups. Extra capacity can also help keep your connection from quickly reaching its limits as your usage grows.

For property owners, the building's connection itself can also play a role. While a fiber connection does not automatically increase a property's value, it is a strong and increasingly important selling point when selling or renting it out.

In short

Fiber offers high performance and capacity for the long term—and it does not necessarily have to cost more than other connection types. The key is to consider the full package: the plan, the performance you need, the hardware, and any potential costs for construction work. An address-specific availability check shows which options are available at your address. This helps you choose the connection that best fits your needs.

Learn more

• Telekom: Plans and availability

• Optical fiber rollout explained

• Preparing your Optical fiber connection

• Telekom Help: Compatible routers

• Optical fiber outlet installation position