A new kind of closeness: When algorithms send hearts

Chatbots, avatars, and artificial intelligence (AI) are already part of everyday life for more and more people. Modern chatbots have long since evolved from simple answer machines into complex social bots designed to build emotional connections. These bots ask how we are doing, laugh with us, tell jokes, and seek harmony. But the development goes further: Some bots even offer psychological support.

Social bots can fill a gap created by isolation and loneliness. In a world where human contact is often limited, they offer a sense of closeness and understanding. Many people find that comforting and valuable. But what does it mean when we begin to engage with these artificial friends? Does this development change how we relate to one another? Our society? When we begin to entrust AI systems with our most intimate thoughts and expect emotional support from them? What impact does this have on our relationships with real people? Telekom is currently exploring these questions in a large survey with the Allensbach Institute. In this photo feature, we already show selected examples of why this topic is relevant.