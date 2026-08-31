Collaboration models

Partnership

Deutsche Telekom continually seeks new technology and product partners to differentiate and optimize its portfolio. With new and innovative partner solutions, we want to improve the customer experience and grow. Deutsche Telekom aims to be the number one telecommunications provider in Europe.

The company will continue to develop its own ideas while remaining open to outside innovation and strengthening its collaborative efforts. The goal is to offer a broader range of products and services together with partners. Large, global collaborations, just like small startups, can also become partners of Deutsche Telekom.

Smart combinations

Partners benefit from access to a broad base of potential users. With more than 273 million Mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. Partners can also offer their solutions on Telekom's best network and benefit from Telekom's sales strength in Europe.

Customer benefits

This approach helps Deutsche Telekom stand out from the competition and offer its customers the latest innovations and services. Input from external partners also strengthens additional in-house ideas. These can often be combined in smart ways, giving customers an even better experience and the ability to choose from the best offering.

Plug-and-play power strip

To make these services available to Deutsche Telekom customers as easily and quickly as possible, Telekom has established a partner system for innovative services - partners can connect easily, just like with a power strip. Deutsche Telekom provides easy access through a standardized interface and takes care of billing, security, and quality delivery in the background. Customers can quickly and easily book these services, such as Spotify's music streaming.