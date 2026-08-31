Collaboration models
Together with startups, technology partners, and investors, we develop innovative products and services that expand our offerings and enhance the customer experience.
Together with startups, technology partners, and investors, we develop innovative products and services that expand our offerings and enhance the customer experience.
Deutsche Telekom continually seeks new technology and product partners to differentiate and optimize its portfolio. With new and innovative partner solutions, we want to improve the customer experience and grow. Deutsche Telekom aims to be the number one telecommunications provider in Europe.
The company will continue to develop its own ideas while remaining open to outside innovation and strengthening its collaborative efforts. The goal is to offer a broader range of products and services together with partners. Large, global collaborations, just like small startups, can also become partners of Deutsche Telekom.
Partners benefit from access to a broad base of potential users. With more than 273 million Mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. Partners can also offer their solutions on Telekom's best network and benefit from Telekom's sales strength in Europe.
This approach helps Deutsche Telekom stand out from the competition and offer its customers the latest innovations and services. Input from external partners also strengthens additional in-house ideas. These can often be combined in smart ways, giving customers an even better experience and the ability to choose from the best offering.
To make these services available to Deutsche Telekom customers as easily and quickly as possible, Telekom has established a partner system for innovative services - partners can connect easily, just like with a power strip. Deutsche Telekom provides easy access through a standardized interface and takes care of billing, security, and quality delivery in the background. Customers can quickly and easily book these services, such as Spotify's music streaming.
T.Capital is Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment arm. On behalf of Deutsche Telekom, it manages EUR 2.3 billion and pursues two distinct investment strategies through its Ventures and Tech Fund units.
Working with Deutsche Telekom's operational Group Development segment, T.Capital supports portfolio companies throughout their entire business lifecycle with capital and partnerships to help them grow and increase their long-term enterprise value. This includes access to the Telekom ecosystem, joint pilot projects, market expansion initiatives, and building joint businesses with Deutsche Telekom.
T.Capital Ventures primarily invests EUR 1 million to EUR 15 million in Series A through C funding rounds. Its recent investments include the AI companies Lovable, Perplexity, ElevenLabs, and n8n, as well as Mondoo and Filigran in cybersecurity.
T.Capital Tech Fund typically invests between EUR 50 million and EUR 300 million in controlling or significant minority stakes through a Growth Equity / Buyout approach.
Website: www.t.capital
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/t-capital
Deutsche Telekom serves as an anchor investor in DTCP, an independent investment management group that manages €3 billion in assets and has a team of more than 50 experts. With a focus on digitalization, the company pursues two investment strategies:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dtcp-capital
Website: www.dtcp.capital
T-Labs is Telekom's research and development unit. It translates emerging technology trends into tangible contributions to Telekom's innovation portfolio. Its focus areas are Future Networks & AI, Spatial computing, and decentralized systems.
hub:raum is Deutsche Telekom's technology incubator. By bringing together early-stage startups and a leading European telecommunications company, hubraum works to stimulate innovation transfer and create new business opportunities for both sides. Since 2012, hub:raum has connected its digital ecosystem across Berlin, Krakow, and Tel Aviv.
Develop prototypes with the potential for commercial use. Use our co-working space at no cost - as a resident or guest.
Gain access to cutting-edge technologies and Telekom's infrastructure.
Get support from experts and business know-how for your startup.