A look at our action areas – climate action and resource conservation

At Deutsche Telekom, we take a holistic approach to climate action by consistently reducing our environmental impact and that of our customers when they use our products. Digitalization presents opportunities that we embrace and challenges that we address to achieve our sustainability goals. We take active steps: Along the value chain, we consider current and future impacts on the climate and resources.

We also review our own actions and conduct, as well as those of our suppliers, business partners, and customers. Our activities align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim of conserving resources and promoting social equity.

With our #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta labels, we show how we fulfill our responsibility to the environment and society. We not only offer the best network, but also support especially green and sustainable products and initiatives - that is what we mean by #GreenMagenta. #GoodMagenta reflects our commitment to making our future not only more digital, but also safer, fairer, and more livable. Since 2021, these new labels have replaced our previous “we care” label.

We contribute to climate and resource conservation in two ways. At Deutsche Telekom, we are continuously reducing our own environmental footprint ( Packaging, Green Network). Our network is already green today. From mobile communications to our high-speed DSL network, we have converted our networks entirely to electricity from renewable sources. We are also exploring new paths toward a climate-friendly future through innovative approaches such as energy-efficient programming and green blockchains, while engaging our business partners and suppliers in these efforts. Our goals are ambitious: By 2025, we will be climate neutral for our own Emissions (Scopes 1 and 2). To achieve this, we will reduce our global Emissions by up to 95 percent. We will neutralize the remaining approximately 5 percent of our CO2 footprint through high-quality CO2 removal projects. No later than 2040, we will be fully climate neutral across our entire value chain.

We also help our customers make more environmentally friendly and sustainable choices in their daily lives. With the Eco Rating, an industry-wide sustainability Rating system for mobile phones, we give customers the information they need to make more sustainable decisions. Everyone can do their part through sustainable smartphones, green phone cases, and recycling options (German). Through our services, we also use the opportunities of digitalization to support our business customers in reaching their sustainability goals (Remote TestLab, Airport, SAP Cloud).

We have summarized many more initiatives and details about our sustainability goals and activities in our CR Report. We believe that digitalization can only succeed when it is sustainable. We are doing our part, because we can only meet the challenge of climate change together.