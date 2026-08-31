Corporate Digital Responsibility - Our Perspective

Our world is changing at an enormous pace. Climate change, demographic change, social inequality, and technological progress - the changes affect all of us, both positively and negatively. As a society, we face the challenge of successfully navigating and shaping these changes so that we can continue to evolve. At Deutsche Telekom, we pursue one goal: connecting everyone with one another. That is our contribution. Being part of the digital world is so essential that it affects every person. We stand for this and hold our business partners and suppliers accountable to it.

Responsible digitalization means bringing our lived corporate responsibility into an increasingly digitalized world. Guided by this conviction, we shape our internal processes, business activities, and relationships; adapt our product portfolio and service offerings; stand up for community; and work against the division of society. Through our initiative, we demonstrate the full scope of our digital responsibility. We create transparency around how, as Deutsche Telekom, we help connect society more closely and sustainably - every person in all their individuality. People are at the heart of everything we do.