At Deutsche Telekom, we see Digital Responsibility as the conscious choice to act ethically, sustainably, and responsibly as part of digital transformation. Why is this topic so important to us?

The answer is simple: It is part of our DNA – an expression of our culture and the values we put into practice. Living up to our responsibility is integral to how we see ourselves. Alongside environmental and social responsibility, this also means Digital Responsibility – our Corporate Digital Responsibility (CDR) – because digitalization is our core business. We are among the world's leading telecommunications companies. Our mission is to connect people and enable participation. And we have a clear goal: We are only satisfied when everyone is included. In doing so, we have set a standard for ourselves that brings together two things: business success, because it is the foundation for everything we do. And the social responsibility we embrace in the process. We are committed to a liberal, inclusive society – both offline and online –, to greater climate action and sustainable business practices.

We have embedded “acting responsibly” in our Group strategy. This underscores the importance of the topic and its implications for our actions. It means that we consider the social and environmental consequences of business decisions from the very beginning.

