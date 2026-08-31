The Foundation of Digital Responsibility - Data Protection and Security

Our customers, employees, shareholders, regulatory authorities, and the public rightly expect us to handle the data entrusted to us with care. Data protection and the security of data and technologies are not only obligations for us; they are a matter of particular importance. With the Binding Corporate Rules Privacy (BCRP) (PDF, 272 KB), we committed ourselves to a very high level of data protection in 2014, even before the GDPR.

We take data protection seriously - this is also reflected in the organizational structures we have established across the Group, both nationally and internationally, to ensure compliance with data protection requirements. Alongside protecting data, transparency about its use and processing is central to us. We openly explain what data we use and how, how long we store it, and the specific circumstances in which we must share data.

From the outset, our certified „Privacy by Design“ processes incorporate protection for the data entrusted to us. We categorize all Deutsche Telekom projects according to their security relevance. This is the starting point for our Privacy and Security Assessment process (PSA) (PDF, 626 KB). The PSA process is a key component in ensuring security and data protection. It ensures consistent and appropriately high levels of security and data protection across all products, systems, and platforms. Through training and awareness initiatives, we support our employees in putting this into practice.

All these elements require not only technical excellence but also the supporting governance - an anchoring in functions and responsibilities. As part of the Board of Management department for Technology & Innovation (V TI), the Security unit uses its "Security-by-Design" approach to ensure the Group’s strategic governance across all areas of security - from data, information, and cybersecurity to physical and personnel security, as well as abuse detection and business continuity management - through a holistic, convergent, and integrated approach to and understanding of security management. This includes internal measures to protect the value chain and support business activities, as well as the external "Security" business area with its corresponding product and service portfolio.