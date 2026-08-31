Our digital approach and our digital responsibility are shaped by our democratic values. That is why we not only meet the minimum legal standards, but also make voluntary commitments in areas that matter particularly to us.

As one of the founding members of the CDR-Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection, which has now transitioned to the Federal Ministry of Consumer Protection and the Environment, we have voluntarily committed ourselves to the CDR Code, which sets out guiding principles and objectives. We also help shape the dialogue across society, politics, and industry - for example, through our active involvement in industry associations and our commitment to Industry 4.0, as well as by contributing our expertise through collaborative work with organizations such as acatech and as a signatory to the "Charta digitale Vernetzung" (charter for digital networking), among many others. In this way, we contribute to digital ethics in digital transformation through a range of initiatives. We are pioneers, and we intend to remain so.

We see ourselves as a partner for dialogue in an increasingly complex digital world and actively engage in sociopolitical debates - responsibly, fairly, and based on facts. We assess how regulation affects our business and communicate externally about what it means for our customers (Politics and Regulation). Across various platforms, associations, and forums, we actively help shape how trustworthy and responsible digital interaction can take form.

Law and regulation are a cornerstone of our House of Digital Responsibility because everything we do aligns with applicable laws and obligations. Business success requires not only good products and services, but also conduct that complies with laws and regulations by board members, managing directors, leaders, and all employees. We therefore have clear expectations for our employees and suppliers (PDF, 221 KB). We verify compliance with these expectations not only through our processes, but also through a whistleblower portal that enables anyone to report misconduct. We also give everyone the opportunity to report internet misuse (misuse reporter). This builds trust, credibility, reliability, and reputation.