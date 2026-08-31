The foundation of Digital Responsibility - transparency and dialogue

We always communicate with our customers and colleagues through dialogue. That means we discuss matters openly and listen to one another without prejudice. Respect, integrity, and transparency shape our communication and our actions. In our areas of action and activities, we explain what we do. We openly share our contribution to society and politics.

We show how we act responsibly. We explain what we do. As a telecommunications company, we are legally required to support law enforcement agencies in certain situations, including surveillance measures that can monitor or record telecommunications connections. We publish these activities in our Transparency Report. We also make our contributions and positions on relevant topics, such as GDPR (PDF, 380 KB), public and encourage dialogue about them.

For us, dialogue means how we interact with one another and how we share knowledge, experiences, and information - among employees, customers, and business partners. Tailoring it to each audience is part of our communications strategy. To communicate successfully in these dynamic times, we need to think beyond the boundaries of individual communications disciplines. That is why it is so important to us to engage and inspire our diverse stakeholder groups through a range of formats, such as investor discussions and Idea Lab. In doing so, we highlight every aspect of digitalization: its opportunities as well as its risks. Only through this dialogue and transparent exchange can we continue to fulfill our responsibilities and ease stakeholders' concerns.