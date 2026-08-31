What this means for our employees
This voluntary guide provides best practices, methods, and tips for applying the AI guidelines to development processes.
This voluntary guide provides best practices, methods, and tips for applying the AI guidelines to development processes.
For Deutsche Telekom, the trust of our customers and society is essential. We build this trust by handling technological developments responsibly.
This document is a voluntary guide (PDF, 4.95 MB) for Deutsche Telekom employees. It provides best practices, methods, and tips to help apply the Digital Ethics Guidelines for AI to development processes. Similar policies already exist for traditional software development and engineering.