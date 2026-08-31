"Switch language"

What this means for our employees

1 min read

This voluntary guide provides best practices, methods, and tips for applying the AI guidelines to development processes.

For Deutsche Telekom, the trust of our customers and society is essential. We build this trust by handling technological developments responsibly. 

This document is a voluntary guide (PDF, 4.95 MB) for Deutsche Telekom employees. It provides best practices, methods, and tips to help apply the Digital Ethics Guidelines for AI to development processes. Similar policies already exist for traditional software development and engineering.

What is the specific purpose of this guide?

  • It provides support with ethical issues. 
  • It gives employees an organizational framework for minimizing personal liability risks. 
  • By creating clarity and knowledge, it helps prevent unnecessary delays in development. 
  • It supports the design of the best customer experiences.