Innovations centered on people

At the start of every development, we ask: What does this technology do for you? Does it solve a problem, or might it create new ones? We only use it when we are confident that it benefits you.

And of course, it must be secure. We protect your identity and data, for example, and regularly provide security updates for our products.

Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasingly important role in new products and services. It opens up new opportunities and makes digital participation easier for many people. In customer service, for example, our chatbot Ask Magenta in Germany can now understand complex requests thanks to AI, helping many customers quickly and reliably. At the same time, real people are still available to answer your questions.

To provide a high level of security when using AI, Telekom established guidelines for the ethical use of AI back in 2018. These state, for example, that customers always know whether they are speaking or writing with AI or a real person.

We believe in the positive potential of innovation and the opportunities it opens up for us. We believe it offers solutions to the concerns and challenges we face as people. We are curious and always open to exploring new technological paths – securely!