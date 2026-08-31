Our interface to the future

The core idea behind hub:raum is to connect people, capital, opportunities, and flexibility to build new businesses and create sustainable growth. Here, entrepreneurs can find practical support and further develop their business ideas.



Funding

They not only have access to office space, but also receive practical and financial support from experienced mentors in the startup community. This collaboration provides a foundation for startups and makes their success a shared success. Motto: "We'll help you succeed".



The core team

hub:raum consists of a core team that supports a startup throughout its early stages every day. An expert council with knowledge of strategy, project management, and corporate networking surrounds the core team, offering advice and support.



Excellent user experience

hub:raum is part of Products & Innovation in Deutsche Telekom’s New Biz & Partnering business unit. Products & Innovation develops and manages innovative, competitive products, services, and business models that support Telekom’s market presence. The unit promotes customer focus, simplicity, an excellent user experience, a valuable product portfolio, and sustainable profitability.