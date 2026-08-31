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Our interface to the future

1 min read

Deutsche Telekom aims to more closely connect innovative ideas from outside the company with the Group's activities and advance them more quickly. hub:raum is the interface between the fast-moving startup world and Telekom's capabilities and network.

The core idea behind hub:raum is to connect people, capital, opportunities, and flexibility to build new businesses and create sustainable growth. Here, entrepreneurs can find practical support and further develop their business ideas.


Funding
They not only have access to office space, but also receive practical and financial support from experienced mentors in the startup community. This collaboration provides a foundation for startups and makes their success a shared success. Motto: "We'll help you succeed".

The core team
hub:raum consists of a core team that supports a startup throughout its early stages every day. An expert council with knowledge of strategy, project management, and corporate networking surrounds the core team, offering advice and support.

Excellent user experience
hub:raum is part of Products & Innovation in Deutsche Telekom’s New Biz & Partnering business unit. Products & Innovation develops and manages innovative, competitive products, services, and business models that support Telekom’s market presence. The unit promotes customer focus, simplicity, an excellent user experience, a valuable product portfolio, and sustainable profitability.

hub:raum

hub:raum is Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator. It's where startups, developers, partners from the ecosystem, and a leading digital telecommunications company join forces to drive innovation and open up new business opportunities for everyone involved.

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