No longer a vision of the future: The Telekom hotline recognizes customers who choose this option by their voice. Until now, anyone calling customer service has had to verify their identity using their customer number or contract password for security reasons. Using your voice makes it easier: Features such as pronunciation, rhythm, speed, accent, and many more create a distinctive voiceprint. The technology behind this is called voice biometrics. Telekom is the first telecommunications company in Germany to offer this service. Learn more here.

As unique as a fingerprint—what applies to language also applies to the way people walk. "Why not use this uniqueness?" thought neXenio GmbH. The Berlin-based IT startup develops solutions for the workplace of the future. It combined gait with motion sensors in a smartphone. This creates a distinctive pattern. It can be used to enter an office or company premises. Or to check in at the airport.

