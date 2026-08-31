Joint Alliance for CSR was established in 2010 by its founding members Deutsche Telekom, France Telekom, and Telekom Italien, and has since welcomed members around the world.

JAC aims to review and advance the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aspects among key multinational suppliers in the ICT industry. Members share best practices and combine their respective resources to achieve long-term improvements in international CSR implementation at different levels of the ICT supply chain.

Since its founding, JAC has significantly increased the number of audits worldwide, supporting compliance with, awareness of, and improvements to CSR standards in the ICT supply chain.

Telecommunications companies around the world are invited to join JAC.

Learn more about Joint Alliance for CSR.