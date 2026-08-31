Our Partners

Initiative Toleranz im Netz

The Initiative Toleranz im Netz is a network of organizations from the fields of education, society, media, and security in Baden-Württemberg. Its goal is to foster more respectful interactions online, strengthen media literacy, and take targeted action to help reduce hate and incitement on the internet. The landing page provides comprehensive information and support for people affected by hate crimes, as well as for anyone looking to learn more. No matter what you need, you'll find the right contacts - whether to report hate or incitement, file a complaint, seek victim support, or access educational resources. You can reach out directly for help.



Visit the "Initiative Toleranz im Netz" website