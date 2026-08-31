Our goal is to include everyone without discrimination. We want to overcome barriers and create equitable opportunities. That is why we introduced the first company-wide, fully accessible Diversity eLearning. In this way, we want to foster a shared understanding of diversity, equitable opportunities, and participation across Telekom.



Co-created with and for our employees

A notable aspect of our Diversity eLearning is that we developed it in collaboration with our employees. The experiences and perspectives of our global teams related to age, gender identity and expression, social and ethnic background, nationality, social status, health conditions, religion and beliefs, sexual identity, and orientation have helped ensure that our eLearning is based on real stories.



Accessible to Everyone with Interactive Modules

We want every employee to be included, so we designed the Diversity eLearning to be accessible and available to all employees. It will be available in several languages. At launch, the eLearning will be published in English, German, Hungarian, Greek, and Czech, with additional languages added step by step in the future. The days of passive learning are over. The eLearning is dynamic and interactive, using multimedia elements, quiz questions, and self-reflection tools.



Positive Impact on Business Success

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are values that are essential to our business success. Our eLearning is not only about meeting compliance standards, but also about recognizing the positive impact that a diverse and inclusive work environment has on our business success. Diverse teams can drive innovation, increase the likelihood of success when entering new markets, and contribute to a company's overall success. With our eLearning, we are investing in Telekom's future success and in our goal of becoming a leading digital telecommunications company!



Supported by our management

Our management is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. An inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, but also a strategic necessity for our continued growth and success. This commitment is further strengthened by our Leadership Anchors, which emphasize the importance of diverse teams and partnerships.