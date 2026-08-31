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Diversity Glossary

1 min read

When it comes to conversations about diversity, many important questions come up. Many people hesitate to join the discussion because they feel uncertain and worry about saying the wrong thing. To help change that, we created a guide: the Diversity Glossary with 100 diversity terms.

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Created in collaboration with our employee networks, it encourages dialogue and answers questions such as: What does cisgender actually mean? What does BIPoC stand for? 

The Diversity Glossary lets you take a personal learning journey through diversity, equity, and inclusion, which began with our Diversity eLearning. It is designed to serve as a compass, helping you navigate the terminology and engage more easily with topics that many people still find challenging or feel uncertain about.

In the end, it remains a guide: None of this is mandatory, and none of it is monitored. It is another step toward creating a workplace where diversity is celebrated, equity is advanced, and inclusion is embedded in our culture.
 