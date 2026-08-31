Created in collaboration with our employee networks, it encourages dialogue and answers questions such as: What does cisgender actually mean? What does BIPoC stand for?

The Diversity Glossary lets you take a personal learning journey through diversity, equity, and inclusion, which began with our Diversity eLearning. It is designed to serve as a compass, helping you navigate the terminology and engage more easily with topics that many people still find challenging or feel uncertain about.

In the end, it remains a guide: None of this is mandatory, and none of it is monitored. It is another step toward creating a workplace where diversity is celebrated, equity is advanced, and inclusion is embedded in our culture.

