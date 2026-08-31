We embrace inclusion

Deutsche Telekom has a diverse workforce. Around the world, 200,000 people of different ages, genders, backgrounds, and religions work in the Group, including people with and without disabilities. For us, inclusion means that all employees work together naturally and respectfully. We support the equal participation of people with disabilities in working life and society.

For years, Telekom has exceeded Germany’s legally required minimum quota of 5 percent for employing people with severe disabilities. In recent years, an average of about 7.5 percent of our employees have had severe disabilities or equivalent status. With around 7,000 employees with severe disabilities in Germany alone, Deutsche Telekom has a particular commitment to inclusion. The Group offers a wide range of support measures, integration agreements, and specialized training.

Action Plan for Inclusion and Equal Opportunity

In addition to the Group Inclusion Agreement updated in 2022, we developed Action Plan 2.0 to sustain and promote inclusion across the company and align it with new developments in the world of work.

The Action Plan supports implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It defines goals across different areas of action and offers ideas for making inclusion a success. For example, it stipulates that training programs must be designed to be accessible to employees with and without disabilities alike. Telekom also offers a dedicated service for our deaf customers.

For us, severe disability is part of diversity, equal opportunity, and participation.