Become a Telekom Expert

You may remember the employee referral program "tipfinder" from your time working at Telekom. As a former employee, you can no longer participate but there is a suitable alternative: the "Telekom Professionals" partner program.

With "tipfinder," you could refer friends, acquaintances, and business partners to Telekom online by submitting a tip that connected the sales team with a consultation. As a reward, you received points that depending on your ranking entered you into drawings for trips and non-cash prizes.

As a retiree, you can still inspire friends, acquaintances, or business partners to choose Telekom. Only external partners, including former employees, can participate in "Telekom Professionals." The concept is as simple as it is rewarding: You refer Telekom products online and, depending on your preference, receive cash commissions or non-cash prizes in return. The more successfully you refer, the further you advance in the program and earn exclusive status benefits.

Interested? Sign up now in the Telekom Professionals Portal. As a new partner, you will receive an additional starting commission of 20 euros for referring your first order.