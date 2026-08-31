Occupational pension provision consists of two key components: the Capital Account Plan and the Telekom Pension Fund.

The Capital Account Plan is the vehicle through which employer-funded pension commitments are implemented.

The Telekom Pension Fund enables employees to build an attractive employee-funded occupational pension plan by exercising their statutory right to deferred compensation.

You can find more information that will be particularly important after you leave the Group on this page or at https://personalservice.telekom.com. Please note that you must register with PersonalservicePortal to access all information.



Apply for payment of benefits through the Benefit Portal

You meet the applicable requirements (e.g., age, receipt of a statutory old-age pension) to apply for your occupational pension benefits.

Through the Benefit Portal, you can easily and quickly apply for payment of benefits when a benefit event occurs .

You can find the Benefit Portal at the following link: https://benefitportal.twisp.towerswatson.com/portal/web/tele5961/home

If you do not yet have access to the Benefit Portal, please contact the following email address: telekom-kkp@wtwco.com

In addition, employees who have participated in self-funded occupational pension benefits through the Telekom-Pensionsfonds can access their pension information, view their account balance, and model benefits in the Benefit Portal. The portal also includes an FAQ about the Telekom-Pensionsfonds with answers to the most important questions. For employer-funded pension benefits under the Capital Account Plan, account balances are displayed. However, additional functions depend heavily on the individual case and may not always be available.



Capital Account Plan

Leaving the Group

If you leave the Telekom Group before retirement, your pension account will be placed on hold.

Your pension account will only be placed on hold when you leave the Group if the statutory vesting periods have been met.

Your occupational pension benefits will not be paid until a benefit event occurs (retirement/disability/death).

If you leave the Deutsche Telekom Group without a benefit event occurring (retirement/disability) and have met the statutory vesting periods, your pension account will be placed in dormant status. However, payment will not be made until a benefit event occurs. If you have not met the statutory vesting periods, your pension account will be deleted. You will therefore have no entitlement to benefits under the company pension plan.

If you leave the Group with vested company pension benefits, you will receive written information about your vested entitlement to company pension benefits and an account statement (account statement as of your departure date) a few weeks after you leave. No further account statements will be provided after that.

If you leave the Group with non-vested company pension benefits, you will receive written confirmation that your pension account has been deleted and that your entitlement to risk benefits (in the event of disability/death) has expired.





Telekom Pension Fund

Leaving the Group

When you leave the Group, your salary deferrals through Telekom Pension Fund (TPF) end automatically.

Your existing account will be made dormant and will continue to participate in the TPF’s investment performance.

Your vested benefits in the TPF may be transferred to a new employer if the relevant requirements under the Retirement Income Act are met.

When you leave Deutsche Telekom Group, your existing account will be made dormant but will continue to participate in the TPF’s investment performance. Earnings will be credited to the account on an ongoing basis. Until payment is made, departing employees receive a pension statement once a year. You can access your pension statement online in the Benefit Portal.

Any additional risk coverage you may have purchased (death/disability) will remain in place after you leave for as long as the assets in your account are sufficient to pay the contributions for this additional risk coverage.

Transfers when leaving the Group

The Retirement Income Act (AltEinkG), which took effect on 01/01/2005, states the following:

Employees who began deferred compensation on or after 01/01/2005 are entitled to transfer their benefits to a new employer, provided that the new employer offers a retirement plan through direct insurance, a pension fund, or a pension scheme.

After the employment relationship ends, the employee may, within one year under § Section 4 (3) of the Occupational Pensions Act (BetrAVG), require their former employer to transfer vested pension entitlements to the new employer, provided that:

the commitment was granted after 12/31/2004 in accordance with § Section 30b of the Occupational Pensions Act,

the occupational pension plan was implemented through a pension fund, pension fund institution, or direct insurance policy in accordance with § Section 4 (3), sentence 1, no. 1 of the Occupational Pensions Act and

the transfer value does not exceed the contribution assessment ceiling in the statutory pension insurance system in accordance with § Section 4 (3), sentence 1, no. 2 of the Occupational Pensions Act and

the claim was asserted within one year after the employment relationship ended in accordance with § Section 4 (3), sentence 3 of the Occupational Pensions Act.

If you transfer your retirement assets to a new employer, any risk protection you may have taken out will end automatically at the end of the year in which the transfer takes place.

You cannot transfer your retirement assets to a privately funded insurance contract. When you leave, you will receive a bAV notice detailing your entitlements under the occupational pension plan (bAV).

TPF FAQs

You can find answers to frequently asked questions about employee-funded pension provision through the Telekom Pension Fund (TPF) in the current TPF FAQs , which are available in the Benefit Portal.



Do you have any additional questions?

You can reach the HR Customer Service team using the following contact details:

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the toll-free number +49800 330 5600.

For questions about the Kapitalkontenplan (KKP)

Deutsche Telekom Services Europe

HR Customer Service

P.O. Box 400151

50831 Cologne

Germany

Email: HR-DTSE@telekom.de

For questions about the Telekom Pension Fund (TPF)

Telekom-Pensionsfonds a.G.

c/o Deutsche Telekom Services Europe

HR Customer Service

P.O. Box 400151

50831 Cologne

Germany

Email: HR-DTSE@telekom.de