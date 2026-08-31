Active, engaged, and helpful

Interested in leisure activities such as outings, bowling nights, hikes, or continuing education? Then Betreuungswerk Post Postbank Telekom is the place to turn to. From Hamburg to Stuttgart, around 3,500 volunteers organize a wide range of activities and support services for 200,000 retirees and their spouses and partners.

Betreuungswerk Post Postbank Telekom



Simply feel good

Erholungswerk für Post Postbank und Telekommunikation e. V. offers a wide range of options for wellness and health, vacations, and travel – including for former employees of the postal successor companies.

Erholungswerk Post Postbank Telekom



Health is contagious

The "Gesundheitswelt direkt" offers suggestions and tips on nutrition, exercise, and medicine. On this website, Deutsche BKK shows what you can do to improve your health and offers quality-tested products and services from selected partners on favorable terms.

Everything for your health: Gesundheitswelt direkt



Advocacy in politics, society, and business

The Federal Association of Senior Citizens' Organizations, BAGSO, sees itself as an advocacy group for older adults. The association represents the interests of its approximately 13 million members in politics, society, and business—for example, in developing age-appropriate devices together with Deutsche Telekom.

BAGSO umbrella organization for senior citizens