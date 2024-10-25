Who are Telekom Ambassadors?

Telekom Ambassadors are a network of employees who proudly and enthusiastically represent their work and employer. Through Social Media, they reach millions of people and are easy to recognize at events and online by their Magenta accessories. Founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement, the initiative is now well established and has received numerous awards.



Where and how are they involved?

Ambassadors are active throughout Germany and internationally. They engage on platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Tiktok, and the Social Intranet, share stories from events, or help with customer inquiries. Voluntary involvement is at the heart of the program, and many contribute alongside their regular roles. Some areas even allow employees to use up to 20 percent of their work time for ambassador activities.



Who is an ambassador?

Every Telekom employee can be an ambassador. There are currently around 300 active ambassadors from more than 15 countries. They connect across hierarchies and departments and share their passion for Telekom on Social Media, in their personal lives, and at work.

Follow exciting members of the Telekom Ambassador community to get more insights into their activities.