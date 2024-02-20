Working around the clock for a “clean” network

Unfortunately, there is a lot of abuse on the Internet. One careless click on an infected link or visit to a malicious website is enough, and your computer or smartphone is infected with malware, giving criminals free rein. People often don’t even notice when criminals steal their data or send spam through their email accounts. This allows Trojans and other malware to spread unchecked.

Or rather, they could. Because Deutsche Telekom is, of course, taking action against this harmful activity online. The Group’s Abuse Management team does everything it can to stop misuse early, minimize cyber risks, and limit harm. Its security professionals follow up on incoming reports of online abuse and scour the web every day, including its darkest corners, for stolen login credentials, compromised accounts, bank details, credit card numbers, and infected devices belonging to Telekom customers. Using detection systems and artificial intelligence, they look for anomalies. A telecommunications system that constantly makes international calls? A smartphone that sends thousands of messages to a large number of recipients? In cases like these, the experts take notice. As soon as they detect misuse or come across stolen data, they warn those affected and explain how to close the entry points and remove malware from their devices.

If you have questions or need help cleaning up your smartphone or computer, Telekom’s Technical Customer Service security team is available to support you at no charge at 0800 55 44 300.

If you have information about possible misuse of Telekom services, you can contact abuse@telekom.de at any time.