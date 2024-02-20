Quick help with online scams and fraud

In 2023 alone, Deutsche Telekom sent more than one million emails and letters warning customers about security risks. This can happen, for example, when the company’s security experts discover customer accounts and passwords online, email addresses being used to send spam without their owners’ knowledge, or computers being remotely controlled for criminal purposes.

The letter notifying affected customers of misuse also explains what you can do to address the risk. If you are looking for reassurance and clear step-by-step guidance, you can call the toll-free number 0800 55 44 300. What may be easy for experts can be challenging for people without technical experience and for anyone facing a difficult situation for the first time. Telekom’s security experts are happy to help, explain things patiently, and share tips to help reduce security risks in the future.

You can also find out how to protect yourself from online threats in our “Stay Safe Online” guide.