Detect and remove malware
Criminals are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to infect computers with viruses, Trojans, and other PC malware. What can you do if you suspect a malware infection?
Criminals are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to infect computers with viruses, Trojans, and other PC malware. What can you do if you suspect a malware infection?
Always consult the antivirus scanner installed on your own device. This helps you avoid falling for scareware. For example, it may report supposed virus detections in browser windows and urge you to download more software—for a fee. Another deceptive method involves simple extortion emails claiming that your computer is infected.
If you suspect that ransomware has infected your PC—for example, because Word documents can no longer be opened, the file extensions of familiar files are no longer correct, and/or a ransom note in the form of a text file is on your desktop—be sure to keep the following in mind:
Depending on the ransomware variant, your PC may have restarted automatically, and you may only see a text message about the extortion, with no operating system accessible. It is also possible that only certain file types (for example, Word or Excel documents) have been encrypted.
If only some file types have been encrypted, try saving any important documents that are still open locally with a different file extension (for example, as „DocumentXY.mine“) to avoid possible encryption.
In any case, consult an expert to minimize the risk of further data loss. In some cases, digital forensics can still recover some data. For certain ransomware families, so-called decryptors are also available that can reverse the encryption.
In most cases, however, the data is permanently lost. That is why it is important to prepare for this possibility and back up important data daily to external storage devices.
How you remove a computer infection depends largely on the type of malware involved. The only way to make sure all traces of malware have been removed is to completely reinstall your system. With a good backup strategy, this is easier than it sounds.
Many antivirus solution providers offer free rescue CDs to download. These usually include a separate operating system and tools for scanning the computer:
Once the malware has been removed from your computer, remove the recovery CD or USB drive and restart your PC. To be safe, run a full virus scan one more time to look for any additional malware.
Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, for example, specializes in detecting Trojans and spyware. It is often recommended and available in a free version. If you suspect that your PC has been infected with a Trojan, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware may be able to identify and remove the malware.
For truly critical malware variants that spy on data and/or give an attacker access to your PC, you should play it safe and reinstall the operating system. During reinstallation, all data stored on the system is deleted. That is why it is important to back up your data regularly. A current backup minimizes data loss if you need to reinstall the operating system.
Keep in mind that malware that had access to your system may also have collected personal information such as passwords, banking details, and contacts. Be sure to change the login credentials (passwords) for all accounts saved on the affected PC or entered during the infection. You should also keep an eye on your account transactions so you can respond in time.