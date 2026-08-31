Protect your privacy online

Web tracking and web analytics systems try to find out as much as possible about users and their systems. This data is intended to help advertisers place targeted banner ads and product information. The data can also be used to create profiles of usage habits.
Tracking may cause you to pay too much for your vacation
Tracking scripts can identify users' technical setup, for example, or detect that someone has already viewed the same product several times. All this information is then analyzed in real time. But that is not all. One method used in online retail is „Dynamic Pricing“. At its core, it means that prices in an online store are not fixed but change over time.
However, this can also lead to you paying too much. For example, consumer advocacy groups have found that the same hotel booking may be offered at different prices depending on whether someone views it on a desktop computer or a smartphone. In other stores, technical devices cost more when someone browses the store using an Apple device. This apparently reflects the idea that people who have spent more on hardware should also pay more for other products. So, measures to limit tracking not only provide more privacy—they can also save you real money.
How to protect yourself from tracking
- First, change the browser’s default settings. Many browsers allow you to enable the “Do Not Track” feature. In Chrome, for example, you can go to “Settings,” “Privacy and Security,” “Cookies and other site data,” and enable the option “Send a ‘Do Not Track’ request with browser requests.” In Edge, you’ll find this in the advanced settings under “Privacy, Search, and Services.” In Firefox, open “Settings” and then use the options in the “Enhanced Tracking Protection” section. Unfortunately, however, not all websites comply with this browser setting.
- Browse in your browser's "Private" or "Incognito" mode. This makes it harder for trackers to do their job. Cookies are allowed, but they are deleted after the session. However, this is also a more drastic approach, since some cookies are useful. For example, they store whether you have successfully logged in with a provider. The next time you visit the site, the cookie signals that you have been there before, so you do not need to enter your username and password again.