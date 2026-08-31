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Protect your privacy online

5 min read

Why do banner ads usually show exactly the products you looked at online before? The answer is tracking. Tracking systems log your every move online. To avoid becoming an open book, optimize the privacy and security settings in the menu.

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Web tracking and web analytics systems try to find out as much as possible about users and their systems. This data is intended to help advertisers place targeted banner ads and product information. The data can also be used to create profiles of usage habits.

Tracking may cause you to pay too much for your vacation

Tracking scripts can identify users' technical setup, for example, or detect that someone has already viewed the same product several times. All this information is then analyzed in real time. But that is not all. One method used in online retail is „Dynamic Pricing“. At its core, it means that prices in an online store are not fixed but change over time.

However, this can also lead to you paying too much. For example, consumer advocacy groups have found that the same hotel booking may be offered at different prices depending on whether someone views it on a desktop computer or a smartphone. In other stores, technical devices cost more when someone browses the store using an Apple device. This apparently reflects the idea that people who have spent more on hardware should also pay more for other products. So, measures to limit tracking not only provide more privacy—they can also save you real money.

How to protect yourself from tracking

  • First, change the browser’s default settings. Many browsers allow you to enable the “Do Not Track” feature. In Chrome, for example, you can go to “Settings,” “Privacy and Security,” “Cookies and other site data,” and enable the option “Send a ‘Do Not Track’ request with browser requests.” In Edge, you’ll find this in the advanced settings under “Privacy, Search, and Services.” In Firefox, open “Settings” and then use the options in the “Enhanced Tracking Protection” section. Unfortunately, however, not all websites comply with this browser setting.
  • Browse in your browser's "Private" or "Incognito" mode. This makes it harder for trackers to do their job. Cookies are allowed, but they are deleted after the session. However, this is also a more drastic approach, since some cookies are useful. For example, they store whether you have successfully logged in with a provider. The next time you visit the site, the cookie signals that you have been there before, so you do not need to enter your username and password again.

 

Here's how it works

The steps may vary depending on your browser version.

Important to know: Even when you browse in private mode, your activity is not anonymous. Your IP address is sent with every online search or visit to a website and stored by the operator of the site you visit.

  • Clear your browsing history. If you forgot to browse in private mode or do not use this feature, you can clear your browsing history by following these steps:

 

Block pop-ups

Pop-ups can be notifications, ads, or other messages. They appear in a new tab, above or below your browser window, or directly in your current window.

Good to know: Some websites need pop-ups for important features. You can allow pop-ups to appear on specific websites.

 

Here's how it works

  • Check which cookie settings you have selected in your browser. We recommend disabling the "Accept third-party cookies" option. This prevents many tracking methods.
  • Install a browser extension that prevents tracking and only allows useful cookies and scripts. Setting up these apps also requires trust. In the past, there have been cases where an app prevented tracking but collected user data itself. Examples of useful extensions that have also been compared by Stiftung Warentest include: Adblock Plus,Cliqz Add-on, NoScript,  Privacy Badger, uBlock Origin

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