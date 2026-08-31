Protect your privacy online

Web tracking and web analytics systems try to find out as much as possible about users and their systems. This data is intended to help advertisers place targeted banner ads and product information. The data can also be used to create profiles of usage habits.

Tracking may cause you to pay too much for your vacation

Tracking scripts can identify users' technical setup, for example, or detect that someone has already viewed the same product several times. All this information is then analyzed in real time. But that is not all. One method used in online retail is „Dynamic Pricing“. At its core, it means that prices in an online store are not fixed but change over time.

However, this can also lead to you paying too much. For example, consumer advocacy groups have found that the same hotel booking may be offered at different prices depending on whether someone views it on a desktop computer or a smartphone. In other stores, technical devices cost more when someone browses the store using an Apple device. This apparently reflects the idea that people who have spent more on hardware should also pay more for other products. So, measures to limit tracking not only provide more privacy—they can also save you real money.

How to protect yourself from tracking