Call ID Spoofing – When callers use a fake number

How does "Call ID Spoofing" work?
With "Call ID Spoofing," your phone's display shows the number of a well-known company or trusted institution, such as a bank, a major online retailer, or even the police.
Scammers do not even need to be particularly tech-savvy. Special apps can make a smartphone display a specific number when placing a call. And it is not only older people who can fall for this deception.
Scammers can sound very convincing on the phone. For example, they may claim that the person they called has just become the victim of an attempted scam and needs to verify their account to protect against further attacks. Or they may say that garnishment proceedings have been initiated and that a quick transfer could help prevent them.
Caught off guard and worried, many people unfortunately fall for this scam.
How to respond appropriately to „Call ID Spoofing“
- If someone on the phone asks you to disclose sensitive or private information, don't do it. This also applies to using your keypad to enter a PIN, for example.
- Always be wary if a caller asks for your personal details, bank information, PIN/TAN, or login credentials.
- Ask the caller for their name, official company name, and how to reach them. Often, the call will end right there.
- Decline if the caller wants to install remote-access software on your computer because of a technical issue.
- It is entirely possible that a call center working on behalf of a large company may want to verify your information. However, they will never ask you to disclose sensitive information or transfer payment for outstanding invoices. If you have doubts, call the company using a hotline number listed online to verify the request. Do not use the number displayed on your phone.
- In general, avoid discussing sensitive information in public. Otherwise, you give fraudsters unnecessary material for attacks like these.