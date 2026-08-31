Call ID Spoofing – When callers use a fake number

How does "Call ID Spoofing" work?

With "Call ID Spoofing," your phone's display shows the number of a well-known company or trusted institution, such as a bank, a major online retailer, or even the police.

Scammers do not even need to be particularly tech-savvy. Special apps can make a smartphone display a specific number when placing a call. And it is not only older people who can fall for this deception.

Scammers can sound very convincing on the phone. For example, they may claim that the person they called has just become the victim of an attempted scam and needs to verify their account to protect against further attacks. Or they may say that garnishment proceedings have been initiated and that a quick transfer could help prevent them.

Caught off guard and worried, many people unfortunately fall for this scam.

How to respond appropriately to „Call ID Spoofing“