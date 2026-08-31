What you need to know about phishing

In phishing attacks, scammers try to get you to disclose sensitive information such as your bank account details or passwords.

They always start with emails that look remarkably similar to those sent by companies such as banks, savings banks, online retailers, telecommunications providers, or organizations. Learn how you can better protect yourself against these attacks. Phishing is a coined term made up of “Password” and “Fishing.” It literally means fishing for passwords. If a phishing attack succeeds, the victim voluntarily reveals their customer password or login details for online banking or other services, and the attacker can exploit them for their own purposes.

Signs of a phishing email

You should be especially cautious of these email contents:

You are asked to click a link in the email to change your password. Requests to change your password can certainly be legitimate. In these cases, though, it is better to go directly to the provider's website rather than use the link in the email.

Your Girocard, credit card, or customer account has expired or suddenly been blocked and can only be unblocked by clicking a link.

A bill amount could not be debited.

A very high bill amount is stated, which you would have to pay immediately.

You are asked to confirm your information for a prize drawing.

The sender does not address you correctly by name. Banks, savings banks, and other institutions know who they are dealing with and value addressing you personally.

The sender's email address has nothing to do with the supposed sender. If it is official, the sender is also "xyz@unternehmen.de" or abc@unternehmen.com. Check whether the supposedly genuine address contains a special character that is not immediately recognizable.

Of course, after registering for a sweepstakes with a provider, you may need to verify your identity again by clicking a link. However, these confirmation emails usually arrive within just a few minutes of the initial contact. Most importantly, you will surely remember it.

If you are asked to change your password with a provider because of a security issue, go directly to the service's official website. Check its news section or blog for relevant notices. Trade media also report on this when it involves especially well-known services.

How to respond to phishing attempts

If you suspect an email may be a phishing email, here's the best way to respond:

Even if the message seems urgent, stay calm. Payment reminders and debt collection matters are usually sent by postal mail. It is unlikely that an email would concern such matters.

Be cautious if you are asked to change your password. It may well be a legitimate request. However, do not just click the link. Instead, check the provider's website (news section or blog) to see whether they are actually asking users to change their passwords. If in doubt, ask again. Only enter your password on websites whose legitimacy you have verified.

Take a closer look at the link you are asked to click. Rather than clicking it directly, copy it to your clipboard. (In your email program, all you need to do is right-click. You will then find the relevant option in the context menu.) Then open the address in a browser.

Only enter your username and password on encrypted pages. Your browser will show you a secure connection.

Do not open any email attachments by double-clicking without checking them first.

As a general rule, do not use the same passwords for different services. If your login credentials do fall into the wrong hands, your other accounts remain unaffected.

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