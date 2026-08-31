How to recognize a secure connection while browsing
How to make sure confidential information stays private.
How to make sure confidential information stays private.
When you log in to online banking or submit an order in an online store, you enter sensitive information on the provider's website. Naturally, you want to be able to trust that your data reaches the right destination.
That is why you should know how to recognize secure data transmission.
When confidential information—such as your credit card digits—is entered into a form, there are two potential risks.
Check whether the data traffic between your web browser and the provider's server is secured with a certificate and whether the certificate is current. It is similar to a document's certificate of authenticity. It also provides the basis for encrypted communication. Data is not transmitted in plain text but is encrypted. SSL is used for this purpose.
If these indicators are missing from your web browser, the connection between your computer and the provider's server is unencrypted. In this case, do not enter any confidential information.
Certificates are issued by authorized organizations. Your browser stores the issuer certificates ("root certificates") of approved companies. It can then check whether a website's certificate is valid and correct.
Website certificates come in different security levels. They indicate how extensive the verification process is before a certificate is issued.
The highest level is "Extended Validation" certificates. These certificates verify, among other things, the commercial register and the company's registered office. When you encounter one of these certificates, your browser shows not only a secure connection but also the company name in the address bar.
The second-highest level is "organization-validated" certificates. They are issued only to applicants registered in the commercial register. This gives users reliable information about who operates the websites.
The lowest level is "domain-validated SSL certificates." Applying for one involves fewer bureaucratic requirements. The verification checks whether the certificate applicant has technical access to the server.