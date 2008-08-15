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Voting Results 2008

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Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Cologne on May 15, 2008.

Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,557,893,390 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to voting attendance representing 58.65 percent of the share capital.

Voting ResultsNo VotesYes VotesYes Votes
in %
for Agenda Item 2*)7,970,3332,475,549,24799.68
for Agenda Item 313,031,7702,521,466,51899.49
Regarding Agenda Item 4
Monika Brandl12,353,9992,521,943,55099.51
Josef Falbisoner12,357,5282,521,940,92399.51
Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg13,320,0762,520,978,95199.47
Lawrence H. Guffey13,341,6582,520,959,32499.47
Ulrich Hocker13,232,3682,520,999,04099.48
Lothar Holzwarth12,359,0812,521,938,96199.51
Sylvia Kühnast12,355,9252,521,938,70499.51
Waltraud Litzenberger12,355,6522,521,938,17299.51
Michael Löffler12,359,4662,521,934,66499.51
Ingrid Matthäus-Maier13,322,7862,520,974,47699.47
Dr. Thomas Mirow13,314,1772,520,979,87499.47
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle13,302,5362,520,992,15499.48
Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann13,304,7332,520,994,02199.48
Dr. Klaus G. Schlede13,304,8452,520,994,10399.48
Wolfgang Schmitt12,393,6702,521,904,27899.51
Lothar Schröder12,374,6302,521,924,97699.51
Michael Sommer12,385,5902,521,913,20499.51
Ursula Steinke12,361,9702,521,936,45999.51
Bernhard Walter13,301,9782,520,996,79999.48
Wilhelm Wegner12,358,5822,521,939,17399.51
Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel13,336,6352,520,963,46799.47
re Agenda Item 54,050,0622,541,713,17399.84
on Agenda Item 617,251,1912,529,372,46899.32
on Agenda Item 760,176,2922,465,828,95597.62
on Agenda Item 812,530,0782,522,632,46599.51
on Agenda Item 9915,3922,533,140,15399.96
on Agenda Item 10990,3602,531,587,78399.96
on Agenda Item 11892,7892,531,598,21299.96
on Agenda Item 12891,1462,531,605,22099.96
on Agenda Item 13896,1782,531,571,10099.96
on Agenda Item 14896,2232,531,570,03099.96
on Agenda Item 15895,3852,531,588,76199.96
on Agenda Item 16818,4062,531,590,19499.97
on Agenda Item 173,302,2272,529,527,32999.87
Motion by Mr. Gutsche for a special audit1,587,308,0711,071,6200.07

*TOP = agenda item