Voting Results 2008

Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Cologne on May 15, 2008.

Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,557,893,390 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to voting attendance representing 58.65 percent of the share capital.

Voting Results No Votes Yes Votes Yes Votes

in % for Agenda Item 2*) 7,970,333 2,475,549,247 99.68 for Agenda Item 3 13,031,770 2,521,466,518 99.49 Regarding Agenda Item 4 Monika Brandl 12,353,999 2,521,943,550 99.51 Josef Falbisoner 12,357,528 2,521,940,923 99.51 Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg 13,320,076 2,520,978,951 99.47 Lawrence H. Guffey 13,341,658 2,520,959,324 99.47 Ulrich Hocker 13,232,368 2,520,999,040 99.48 Lothar Holzwarth 12,359,081 2,521,938,961 99.51 Sylvia Kühnast 12,355,925 2,521,938,704 99.51 Waltraud Litzenberger 12,355,652 2,521,938,172 99.51 Michael Löffler 12,359,466 2,521,934,664 99.51 Ingrid Matthäus-Maier 13,322,786 2,520,974,476 99.47 Dr. Thomas Mirow 13,314,177 2,520,979,874 99.47 Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle 13,302,536 2,520,992,154 99.48 Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann 13,304,733 2,520,994,021 99.48 Dr. Klaus G. Schlede 13,304,845 2,520,994,103 99.48 Wolfgang Schmitt 12,393,670 2,521,904,278 99.51 Lothar Schröder 12,374,630 2,521,924,976 99.51 Michael Sommer 12,385,590 2,521,913,204 99.51 Ursula Steinke 12,361,970 2,521,936,459 99.51 Bernhard Walter 13,301,978 2,520,996,799 99.48 Wilhelm Wegner 12,358,582 2,521,939,173 99.51 Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel 13,336,635 2,520,963,467 99.47 re Agenda Item 5 4,050,062 2,541,713,173 99.84 on Agenda Item 6 17,251,191 2,529,372,468 99.32 on Agenda Item 7 60,176,292 2,465,828,955 97.62 on Agenda Item 8 12,530,078 2,522,632,465 99.51 on Agenda Item 9 915,392 2,533,140,153 99.96 on Agenda Item 10 990,360 2,531,587,783 99.96 on Agenda Item 11 892,789 2,531,598,212 99.96 on Agenda Item 12 891,146 2,531,605,220 99.96 on Agenda Item 13 896,178 2,531,571,100 99.96 on Agenda Item 14 896,223 2,531,570,030 99.96 on Agenda Item 15 895,385 2,531,588,761 99.96 on Agenda Item 16 818,406 2,531,590,194 99.97 on Agenda Item 17 3,302,227 2,529,527,329 99.87 Motion by Mr. Gutsche for a special audit 1,587,308,071 1,071,620 0.07

*TOP = agenda item