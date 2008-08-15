Voting Results 2008

Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Cologne on May 15, 2008.
Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,557,893,390 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to voting attendance representing 58.65 percent of the share capital.
|Voting Results
|No Votes
|Yes Votes
|Yes Votes
in %
|for Agenda Item 2*)
|7,970,333
|2,475,549,247
|99.68
|for Agenda Item 3
|13,031,770
|2,521,466,518
|99.49
|Regarding Agenda Item 4
|Monika Brandl
|12,353,999
|2,521,943,550
|99.51
|Josef Falbisoner
|12,357,528
|2,521,940,923
|99.51
|Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg
|13,320,076
|2,520,978,951
|99.47
|Lawrence H. Guffey
|13,341,658
|2,520,959,324
|99.47
|Ulrich Hocker
|13,232,368
|2,520,999,040
|99.48
|Lothar Holzwarth
|12,359,081
|2,521,938,961
|99.51
|Sylvia Kühnast
|12,355,925
|2,521,938,704
|99.51
|Waltraud Litzenberger
|12,355,652
|2,521,938,172
|99.51
|Michael Löffler
|12,359,466
|2,521,934,664
|99.51
|Ingrid Matthäus-Maier
|13,322,786
|2,520,974,476
|99.47
|Dr. Thomas Mirow
|13,314,177
|2,520,979,874
|99.47
|Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle
|13,302,536
|2,520,992,154
|99.48
|Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann
|13,304,733
|2,520,994,021
|99.48
|Dr. Klaus G. Schlede
|13,304,845
|2,520,994,103
|99.48
|Wolfgang Schmitt
|12,393,670
|2,521,904,278
|99.51
|Lothar Schröder
|12,374,630
|2,521,924,976
|99.51
|Michael Sommer
|12,385,590
|2,521,913,204
|99.51
|Ursula Steinke
|12,361,970
|2,521,936,459
|99.51
|Bernhard Walter
|13,301,978
|2,520,996,799
|99.48
|Wilhelm Wegner
|12,358,582
|2,521,939,173
|99.51
|Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel
|13,336,635
|2,520,963,467
|99.47
|re Agenda Item 5
|4,050,062
|2,541,713,173
|99.84
|on Agenda Item 6
|17,251,191
|2,529,372,468
|99.32
|on Agenda Item 7
|60,176,292
|2,465,828,955
|97.62
|on Agenda Item 8
|12,530,078
|2,522,632,465
|99.51
|on Agenda Item 9
|915,392
|2,533,140,153
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 10
|990,360
|2,531,587,783
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 11
|892,789
|2,531,598,212
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 12
|891,146
|2,531,605,220
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 13
|896,178
|2,531,571,100
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 14
|896,223
|2,531,570,030
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 15
|895,385
|2,531,588,761
|99.96
|on Agenda Item 16
|818,406
|2,531,590,194
|99.97
|on Agenda Item 17
|3,302,227
|2,529,527,329
|99.87
|Motion by Mr. Gutsche for a special audit
|1,587,308,071
|1,071,620
|0.07
*TOP = agenda item