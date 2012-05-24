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Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2012, in Cologne

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Of the share capital totaling 4,321,319,206 shares, 2,692,081,513 shares were represented for voting on the management’s proposals (agenda items 2–14). This corresponds to a voting presence of 62.30 percent of the share capital.

ResultValid votes
Total		Valid votes
as % of share capital		Yes votes
Total
Yes votes as %
of valid votes		No votes
Total
No votes as %
of valid votes
on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net incomeapproved2,653,501,51661.402,644,850,50899.678,651,0080.33
Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the Management Board members for fiscal year 2011approved2,680,158,24862.022,672,857,32499.737,300,9240.27
Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for
fiscal year 2008		approved2,674,508,49261.892,660,362,94099.4714,145,5520.53
Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2011approved2,652,156,34761.372,644,584,74799.717,571,6000.29
Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditorapproved2,676,796,07761.942,633,212,98598.3743,583,0921.63
Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire treasury sharesapproved2,683,035,28462.092,609,196,70797.2573,838,5772.75
Agenda Item 8: Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of treasury shares with possible
exclusion of any tender rights		approved2,682,405,17262.072,618,678,05597.6263,727,1172.38
Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Beus)approved2,651,708,92761.362,239,579,90284.46412,129,02515.54
Agenda Item 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dagmar P. Kollmann)approved2,654,570,35961.432,630,972,24099.1123,598,1190.89
Agenda Item 11: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Lawrence H. Guffey)approved2,654,339,86861.422,612,287,72498.4242,052,1441.58
Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of a control agreement with Scout24 Holding
GmbH		approved2,683,244,25362.092,682,157,33999.961,086,9140.04
Agenda Item 13: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 (1) of the Articles of Association by inserting a new
sentence 2		approved2,682,749,50562.082,678,064,91199.834,684,5940.17
Agenda Item 14: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 (1) sentence 1 of the Articles of Associationapproved2,682,462,64962.082,678,169,10599.844,293,5440.16