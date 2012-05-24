Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2012, in Cologne

Result Valid votes

Total Valid votes

as % of share capital Yes votes

Total

Yes votes as %

of valid votes No votes

Total

No votes as %

of valid votes

on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net income approved 2,653,501,516 61.40 2,644,850,508 99.67 8,651,008 0.33

Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the Management Board members for fiscal year 2011 approved 2,680,158,248 62.02 2,672,857,324 99.73 7,300,924 0.27

Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for

fiscal year 2008 approved 2,674,508,492 61.89 2,660,362,940 99.47 14,145,552 0.53

Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2011 approved 2,652,156,347 61.37 2,644,584,747 99.71 7,571,600 0.29

Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditor approved 2,676,796,077 61.94 2,633,212,985 98.37 43,583,092 1.63

Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire treasury shares approved 2,683,035,284 62.09 2,609,196,707 97.25 73,838,577 2.75

Agenda Item 8: Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of treasury shares with possible

exclusion of any tender rights approved 2,682,405,172 62.07 2,618,678,055 97.62 63,727,117 2.38

Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Beus) approved 2,651,708,927 61.36 2,239,579,902 84.46 412,129,025 15.54

Agenda Item 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dagmar P. Kollmann) approved 2,654,570,359 61.43 2,630,972,240 99.11 23,598,119 0.89

Agenda Item 11: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Lawrence H. Guffey) approved 2,654,339,868 61.42 2,612,287,724 98.42 42,052,144 1.58

Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of a control agreement with Scout24 Holding

GmbH approved 2,683,244,253 62.09 2,682,157,339 99.96 1,086,914 0.04

Agenda Item 13: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 (1) of the Articles of Association by inserting a new

sentence 2 approved 2,682,749,505 62.08 2,678,064,911 99.83 4,684,594 0.17