Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2012, in Cologne

Of the share capital totaling 4,321,319,206 shares, 2,692,081,513 shares were represented for voting on the management’s proposals (agenda items 2–14). This corresponds to a voting presence of 62.30 percent of the share capital.
|Result
|Valid votes
Total
|Valid votes
as % of share capital
|Yes votes
Total
|Yes votes as %
of valid votes
|No votes
Total
|No votes as %
of valid votes
|on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net income
|approved
|2,653,501,516
|61.40
|2,644,850,508
|99.67
|8,651,008
|0.33
|Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the Management Board members for fiscal year 2011
|approved
|2,680,158,248
|62.02
|2,672,857,324
|99.73
|7,300,924
|0.27
|Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for
fiscal year 2008
|approved
|2,674,508,492
|61.89
|2,660,362,940
|99.47
|14,145,552
|0.53
|Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2011
|approved
|2,652,156,347
|61.37
|2,644,584,747
|99.71
|7,571,600
|0.29
|Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditor
|approved
|2,676,796,077
|61.94
|2,633,212,985
|98.37
|43,583,092
|1.63
|Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire treasury shares
|approved
|2,683,035,284
|62.09
|2,609,196,707
|97.25
|73,838,577
|2.75
|Agenda Item 8: Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of treasury shares with possible
exclusion of any tender rights
|approved
|2,682,405,172
|62.07
|2,618,678,055
|97.62
|63,727,117
|2.38
|Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Beus)
|approved
|2,651,708,927
|61.36
|2,239,579,902
|84.46
|412,129,025
|15.54
|Agenda Item 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dagmar P. Kollmann)
|approved
|2,654,570,359
|61.43
|2,630,972,240
|99.11
|23,598,119
|0.89
|Agenda Item 11: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Lawrence H. Guffey)
|approved
|2,654,339,868
|61.42
|2,612,287,724
|98.42
|42,052,144
|1.58
|Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of a control agreement with Scout24 Holding
GmbH
|approved
|2,683,244,253
|62.09
|2,682,157,339
|99.96
|1,086,914
|0.04
|Agenda Item 13: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 (1) of the Articles of Association by inserting a new
sentence 2
|approved
|2,682,749,505
|62.08
|2,678,064,911
|99.83
|4,684,594
|0.17
|Agenda Item 14: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 (1) sentence 1 of the Articles of Association
|approved
|2,682,462,649
|62.08
|2,678,169,105
|99.84
|4,293,544
|0.16