Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2015, in Cologne

The Annual General Meeting voted on the management's proposals for agenda items 2 to 7, with 2,592,741,463 no-par value shares present, each carrying one vote, and including postal votes received for 16,149,581 shares. This represents a total of 57.52% of the share capital divided into 4,535,571,247 no-par value shares. The resolutions were adopted as follows:
|Result
|Valid votes
total
|Valid votes
as % of SC
|Yes votes
total
|Yes votes as %
of valid votes
|No votes
total
|No votes as %
of valid votes
|on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net income
|approved
|2,599,988,522
|57.32%
|2,595,618,850
|99.83%
|4,369,672
|0.17
|Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Board of Management for the 2014 financial year
|approved
|2,598,492,245
|57.29%
|2,593,848,479
|99.82%
|4,643,766
|0.18
|Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2014 financial year
|approved
|2,548,068,295
|56.18%
|2,517,388,628
|98.80%
|30,679,667
|1.20
|Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor
|approved
|2,584,719,006
|56.99%
|2,419,261,700
|93.60%
|165,457,306
|6.40
|Agenda item 6: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat)
|approved
|2,587,302,650
|57.04 %
|2,346,129,856
|90.68 %
|241,172,794
|9.32
|Agenda item 7: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke)
|approved
|2,589,495,072
|57.09 %
|2,416,277,722
|93.31 %
|173,217,350
|6.69