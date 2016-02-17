Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2015, in Cologne

The Annual General Meeting voted on the management's proposals for agenda items 2 to 7, with 2,592,741,463 no-par value shares present, each carrying one vote, and including postal votes received for 16,149,581 shares. This represents a total of 57.52% of the share capital divided into 4,535,571,247 no-par value shares. The resolutions were adopted as follows:

Result Valid votes

total Valid votes

as % of SC Yes votes

total

Yes votes as %

of valid votes No votes

total

No votes as %

of valid votes on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net income approved 2,599,988,522 57.32% 2,595,618,850 99.83% 4,369,672 0.17 Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Board of Management for the 2014 financial year approved 2,598,492,245 57.29% 2,593,848,479 99.82% 4,643,766 0.18 Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2014 financial year approved 2,548,068,295 56.18% 2,517,388,628 98.80% 30,679,667 1.20 Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor approved 2,584,719,006 56.99% 2,419,261,700 93.60% 165,457,306 6.40 Agenda item 6: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat) approved 2,587,302,650 57.04 % 2,346,129,856 90.68 % 241,172,794 9.32 Agenda item 7: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke) approved 2,589,495,072 57.09 % 2,416,277,722 93.31 % 173,217,350 6.69