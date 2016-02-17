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Voting Results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2015, in Cologne

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The Annual General Meeting voted on the management's proposals for agenda items 2 to 7, with 2,592,741,463 no-par value shares present, each carrying one vote, and including postal votes received for 16,149,581 shares. This represents a total of 57.52% of the share capital divided into 4,535,571,247 no-par value shares. The resolutions were adopted as follows:

ResultValid votes
total		Valid votes
as % of SC		Yes votes
total
Yes votes as %
of valid votes		No votes
total
No votes as %
of valid votes
on agenda item 2: Appropriation of net incomeapproved2,599,988,52257.32%2,595,618,85099.83%4,369,6720.17
Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Board of Management for the 2014 financial yearapproved2,598,492,24557.29%2,593,848,47999.82%4,643,7660.18
Agenda Item 4: Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2014 financial yearapproved2,548,068,29556.18%2,517,388,62898.80%30,679,6671.20
Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditorapproved2,584,719,00656.99%2,419,261,70093.60%165,457,3066.40
Agenda item 6: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat)approved2,587,302,65057.04 %2,346,129,85690.68 %241,172,7949.32
Agenda item 7: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke)approved2,589,495,07257.09 %2,416,277,72293.31 %173,217,3506.69