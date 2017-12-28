Deutsche Telekom welcomes two new Board of Management members with the turn of the year

On January 1, 2018, Deutsche Telekom AG will get two new Board of Management members: Dirk Wössner will succeed Niek Jan van Damme as Board Member for Germany. Adel Al-Saleh is taking over from Reinhard Clemens as the Board Member responsible for the corporate customer arm T-Systems.

At the same time, Simone Thiäner will become the new Director for Human Resources at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. She succeeds Martin Seiler, who is moving to Deutsche Bahn AG as Member of the Management Board for Human Resources.

Dirk Wössner, Board member for Germany

Dirk Wössner, born in 1969, is taking over as Board member for Germany and Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland GmbH from January 1, 2018. He joins the company from the Canadian market leader Rogers, where he has been responsible for the consumer business since April 2015. Prior to that, he had held a variety of management positions at Deutsche Telekom since 2002, most recently Director of Sales for business and consumer customers in Germany. Wössner studied in Munich and Berlin, earning a PhD in chemistry before starting his professional career at the McKinsey consultancy firm in 1997.

Adel Al-Saleh, Board member for T-Systems

On January 1, 2018, Adel Al-Saleh, born in 1963, will join the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom AG as the member responsible for the Group’s corporate customer arm and at the same time will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T-Systems. Al-Saleh has been Chief Executive Officer at the Northgate Information Solutions (NIS) group since December 2011. Prior to that, he was four years as President of the Europe, Middle East, Africa and North America regions at IMS Health, a market leading health care informatics company. He spent the first 19 years of his professional life at IBM holding a variety of senior leadership roles, ultimately as Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Industries for the IBM Northeast Europe Integrated Operating Team, where he was responsible for IBM sales across all industries and products. Al-Saleh graduated from Boston University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and, in 1990, gained a Masters of Business and Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

Alongside Dirk Wössner, Simone Thiäner (45) will also take up her new role on January 1 as Director for Human Resources at Telekom Deutschland. Thiäner studied law at the universities of Passau and Mannheim in Germany. After completing her second state exam in law, she occupied various management positions in human resources, including at Bertelsmann and Amazon. She started her career at Deutsche Telekom in 2010 and worked for the Top Executive Management unit at Headquarters for several years. At the end of 2015, she joined the management team of Christian Illek, Deutsche Telekom's CHRO, as HR business partner for Group Headquarters & Group Services.