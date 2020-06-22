Deutsche Telekom launches the world's first open platform for the Internet of Things (IoT)



Deutsche Telekom unveils plans to radically simplify the complex Internet of Things. With a unique platform, it brings all players together, including developers, operators, partners and suppliers. This "hub" will be the new industry meeting place for the Internet of Things. The most important goal is to make access and operation of an increasingly heterogeneous IoT ecosystem as simple and manageable as possible. Transparency instead of complexity, with standards and open interfaces: This is Deutsche Telekom response to the most urgent demand in the world of IoT.

Revolutionary approach

The new industry environment brings together the complete range of the most important elements that are essential for IoT solutions: connectivity, devices, cloud services and solutions for data analysis. Deutsche Telekom is not only relying on its own IoT offerings. The marketplace with its diverse partner portfolio offers customers the greatest possible flexibility. This considerably simplifies the setup and operation of individual IoT solutions. It also drastically reduces the development time from individual customer solutions to market readiness.

With the new “hub” for IoT we are exploiting the full potential of the Internet of Things," says Rami Avidan, responsible for Deutsche Telekom's IoT business. "The amalgamation of all IoT solutions into one framework provides a business environment that is unique to date. With this, Deutsche Telekom is establishing the world's first open IoT network and expanding its role from IoT player to IoT orchestrator."

The launch is planned for the second half of 2020. The IoT hub will be continuously expanded. Deutsche Telekom invites partners and customers to test the new IoT environment.

IoT has never been easier

During operation, standardized interfaces ensure uncomplicated communication with all important clouds, protocols and technologies. In other words, different IoT ecosystems now play together seamlessly. With this revolutionary approach, data and applications from the devices are easily delivered to where they are needed: on an integrated dashboard or directly into the systems and user interfaces. Logging on to different systems is no longer necessary. All information about the IoT Hub can be found here .

You can find more information about Telekom's IoT services at iot.telekom.com

Foundation of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH on July 1, 2020

With the spin-off of the IoT business into an independent GmbH as of July 1, 2020, Deutsche Telekom aims to accelerate its market entry. Competitors in the IoT environment are particularly agile and have lean decision-making structures. The independent Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH (DT IoT) is intended to strengthen Deutsche Telekom's position in this growth market.

"As an independent company, we are more agile and can better address the fast-moving IoT market”, says Rami Avidan, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. The newly founded DT IoT will have end-to-end responsibility for the entire IoT business at Deutsche Telekom.

Digital X: IoT ready for medium-sized companies

At Digital X on June 23, 2020, Rami Avidan, responsible for IoT at Deutsche Telekom, gives a strategic outlook on the Internet of Things. He will also present a new IoT platform from Deutsche Telekom. In workshops, participants will discuss how the Internet of Things can make supply chains crisis-proof. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. In addition to Deutsche Telekom, more than 200 national and international partners are involved. It supports small and medium-sized companies in their digital transformation. Further details on the digitization initiative can be found at telekom.com/digitalx .

If you like to take part in DIGITAL X - DIGITAL EDITION on June 23, 2020, please register under digital-x.eu/digital-edition-en/ .

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile

About T-Systems: T-Systems at a glance



